Photo of the day: Tata Motors Limited makes strong IPO debut
N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons and Tata Group, and Sundararaman Ramamurthy, MD and CEO of BSE, ring the bell during the listing ceremony of Tata Motors, the commercial vehicle business entity
By Forbes India
Last Updated: Nov 12, 2025, 15:45 IST1 min
Image: Indranil Aditya/NurPhoto via Getty Images
First Published: Nov 12, 2025, 15:48
