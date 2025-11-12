Advertisement

Photo of the day: Tata Motors Limited makes strong IPO debut

N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons and Tata Group, and Sundararaman Ramamurthy, MD and CEO of BSE, ring the bell during the listing ceremony of Tata Motors, the commercial vehicle business entity

By Forbes India
Last Updated: Nov 12, 2025, 15:45 IST1 min
Prefer us on Google
New
N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons and Tata Group, and Sundararaman Ramamurthy, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Bombay Stock Exchange, ring the bell during the listing ceremony of Tata Motors Limited, the commercial vehicle business entity following the demerger at Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai, India, on November 12, 2025.
N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons and Tata Group, and Sundararaman Ramamurthy, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Bombay Stock Exchange, ring the bell during the listing ceremony of Tata Motors Limited, the commercial vehicle business entity following the demerger at Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai, India, on November 12, 2025.
Image: Indranil Aditya/NurPhoto via Getty Images

First Published: Nov 12, 2025, 15:48

Subscribe Now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News