  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. Special

What the iPhone 12 will look like

A look at the evolution of Apple's flagship iPhone over the years, and what analysts expect from the 2020 iPhone 12 variants

By Forbes India
Published: Jun 29, 2020 01:55:05 PM IST

 

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Flights banned, son sails solo across Atlantic to reach 90-year-old father
H-1B ban beyond December could boost offshoring: Nasscom