How digital tech can transform India's heritage tourism

India’s 5,000-year history is written into its forts, textiles, temples, and traditions. Yet despite this abundance, India’s share of global tourism continues to hover at just under 2%. The paradox is evident: India is a cultural leader, but its systems and visitor experience have not kept pace with its heritage. For perhaps the first time, a digital renaissance may be able to bridge this gap. A convergence of technology, entrepreneurship, and cultural stewardship can transform India’s past into economic opportunity—generating employment, protecting traditions, and positioning tourism as a driver of sustainable development.

The Untapped Potential

India’s GDP is projected to grow fourfold over the next 15 years, and rising incomes and demographic shifts are reshaping how Indians travel. Yet, interactions with heritage remain largely one-dimensional—reduced to a ticket, a photograph, a souvenir. Many heritage sites still rely on outdated infrastructure, limited interpretive content, and fragmented experiences.

Government platforms tend to focus on logistics rather than engagement, offering little appeal to a generation seeking meaning and immersion, not distant observation.

“India’s cultural wealth is staggering, but without innovation it’s like a diamond locked away,” says a senior tourism strategist in New Delhi. “The way forward is to unlock heritage using smart ecosystems that combine culture and technology.”

A Digital Reboot for Heritage

For younger travellers, exploration is an extension of identity and learning. Yet India’s heritage tourism ecosystem often fails to create that emotional connection because it is rooted in traditional, passive visitation. Low footfall, minimal community involvement, and shrinking demand for artisan crafts threaten livelihoods and authenticity.

