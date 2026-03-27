Can NRIs hold multiple NRI accounts? rules, benefits and use cases

As per RBI and FEMA guidelines, non-resident Indians are required to use Non-Resident Savings accounts in India. Unlike resident Indian bank accounts, NRI savings accounts have designated account sub-types to handle income from overseas and India separately.

Typically, there are two main types of NRI savings accounts. One is meant for depositing foreign income and allows funds to be freely repatriated. The other is used for managing income earned within India, such as rent, pensions, interest payouts, or dividends, and has specific rules for transferring money abroad. Each account type serves a specific purpose and is governed by different RBI guidelines.

Due to these differences, NRIs require more than one account to manage their income from different countries efficiently. This leads to the question of whether NRIs are permitted to have multiple bank accounts in India. Let us understand this in detail.

Understanding the Two Types of NRI Savings Accounts

The two main types of NRI savings accounts are:

A Non-Resident External Account (NRE account) is an NRI account specifically meant to deposit income earned outside India and allows the balance and interest to be freely repatriated abroad.

A Non-Resident Ordinary Account (NRO account) is an NRI savings account meant for managing income earned or received in India, such as rent, dividends, or pensions, with repatriation permitted within prescribed limits and documentation. The principal amount is repatriable up to USD 1 million in a financial year and interest earned is fully repatriable after-tax deduction.

Understanding the specific purpose of each account helps NRIs decide how to structure their banking in India, especially when they are managing both overseas earnings and domestic income.

Can NRIs Hold Multiple NRI Accounts?

Simply put, yes, NRIs can hold multiple NRI accounts, provided each account is used for its specific purpose. Many NRIs choose to maintain both an NRE account and an NRO account to manage different income streams separately.

Keeping these funds separate helps avoid confusion, makes tracking easier and ensures that repatriation and tax rules are followed as per RBI mandates.

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