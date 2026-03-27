Can NRIs hold multiple NRI accounts? rules, benefits and use cases

As per RBI and FEMA guidelines, non-resident Indians are required to use Non-Resident Savings accounts in India. Unlike resident Indian bank accounts, NRI savings accounts have designated account sub-types to handle income from overseas and India separately.
Typically, there are two main types of NRI savings accounts. One is meant for depositing foreign income and allows funds to be freely repatriated. The other is used for managing income earned within India, such as rent, pensions, interest payouts, or dividends, and has specific rules for transferring money abroad. Each account type serves a specific purpose and is governed by different RBI guidelines.
Due to these differences, NRIs require more than one account to manage their income from different countries efficiently. This leads to the question of whether NRIs are permitted to have multiple bank accounts in India. Let us understand this in detail.
Understanding the Two Types of NRI Savings Accounts
The two main types of NRI savings accounts are:
- A Non-Resident External Account (NRE account) is an NRI account specifically meant to deposit income earned outside India and allows the balance and interest to be freely repatriated abroad.
- A Non-Resident Ordinary Account (NRO account) is an NRI savings account meant for managing income earned or received in India, such as rent, dividends, or pensions, with repatriation permitted within prescribed limits and documentation. The principal amount is repatriable up to USD 1 million in a financial year and interest earned is fully repatriable after-tax deduction.
Can NRIs Hold Multiple NRI Accounts?
Simply put, yes, NRIs can hold multiple NRI accounts, provided each account is used for its specific purpose. Many NRIs choose to maintain both an NRE account and an NRO account to manage different income streams separately.
Keeping these funds separate helps avoid confusion, makes tracking easier and ensures that repatriation and tax rules are followed as per RBI mandates.
In addition to having different savings account types, NRIs may also maintain more than one account within the same category if needed, such as for managing family expenses, investments, or specific financial goals. The key is that the usage of each account aligns with the source of the funds deposited.
Key Benefits of NRI Savings Accounts
Some key benefits offered by institutions like IDFC FIRST Bank include:
- Competitive interest rates and monthly credits: NRI savings accounts offer attractive rates, up to around 6.50% p.a., with monthly interest credits to maximise the benefits of compounding.
- Tax-free interest on NRE accounts: Interest earned on an NRE account is not taxable in India, helping NRIs grow their funds without additional tax on the interest earned.
- Unlimited ATM transactions in India: NRE and NRO Account holders get free and unlimited ATM withdrawals at ATMs across India, reducing overall banking costs.
- Zero processing fees on remittances: NRI accounts typically have zero charges for fund transfers to and from India
- Rewarding debit card privileges: Complimentary VISA Signature debit cards with high POS and ATM limits help support travel, shopping, and bill payments seamlessly.
- Digital access and 24/7 banking: NRIs can manage their accounts remotely via mobile and online platforms at any time, including real-time transaction updates and monitoring.
Common Use Cases for Multiple NRI Accounts
NRIs may use multiple NRI accounts for:
- Receiving salary or savings earned overseas
- Collecting rental income, dividends, or pension payments from India
- Managing household or family expenses in India
- Transferring funds between India and overseas accounts
Takeaway
Holding multiple NRI accounts allows NRIs to separate overseas income from India-based earnings, while remaining compliant with regulations.
IDFC FIRST Bank offers a range of NRI savings account banking solutions with competitive interest rates. NRIs can choose multiple NRI accounts that align with their needs and financial goals for spending and investments in India.
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First Published: Mar 27, 2026, 17:43Subscribe Now
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