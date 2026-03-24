Consumer AI startup Primetrace (parent of kutumb) hits ₹200 Cr EBITDA run rate

India, March 19, 2026: Primetrace, India’s leading AI-first consumer startup, has scaled to a ₹550 Cr Annual Revenue Run Rate (ARR) with ₹200 Cr EBITDA run rate as of February 2026. This marks a rare profitability milestone in India's consumer app ecosystem that runs on high cash burn, vanity metrics, and broken unit economics. Primetrace has delivered 50x revenue growth over three years, building its growth on real user needs, deep engagement, and strong retention.

Primetrace operates a ‘house of apps’ model, identifying large consumer opportunities to build AI-native products around everyday use cases. The company focuses on retention and proven engagement before scaling distribution through a subscription-based monetization strategy.

The company’s product portfolio includes Kutumb (a community platform used by 2 Lakh communities), Crafto AI (an AI-powered content creation app used by 200M users), Tarot AI (an AI-powered personalised tarot readings), Polo (an inclusive dating platform), and Sundar AI (an AI-powered image enhancement platform). Each of the apps is the most downloaded in its respective category, with cumulative downloads exceeding 350 million.

Primetrace is powered by a proprietary AI infrastructure built specifically for the Indian market. Rather than relying on standard third-party solutions, the company engineers true AI-first products for Bharat using custom model training and proprietary datasets. Primetrace has built an intelligence layer that deeply understands the needs and preferences of Bharat users.

The company has also received industry recognition for the scale of its technology adoption. OpenAI recognised Primetrace for surpassing 10 billion tokens in usage, while the company ranks among the top service users of Google AI in India. Primetrace had earlier raised $30 million in funding from Tiger Global and Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital India), providing the foundation for building and scaling its AI-driven consumer app ecosystem.

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