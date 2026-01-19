Dr. Sandip Sonara leads the fight against Endometriosis in India

For decades, millions of Indian women have quietly endured debilitating menstrual pain, infertility, and chronic fatigue, often being told that their suffering is normal. In reality, many are living with endometriosis, a complex condition that remains one of the most underdiagnosed women's health disorders in the country.

Recognizing the urgent need to break this cycle of silence, Dr. Sandip Sonara, one of India's foremost experts in advanced laparoscopic gynecological surgery, has launched Fight Endometriosis, a nationwide awareness campaign designed to empower women with knowledge and encourage early medical intervention.

The campaign features acclaimed Gujarati actress Kajal Oza Vaidya in a compelling digital video released across major social platforms including X and Instagram (https://youtu.be/JC0je2wmJao?si=NC0kDoBdQi4oXF82), urging women who have normalized severe menstrual pain to seek answers, not acceptance.

A Silent Epidemic Affecting 25 Million Women

Endometriosis affects an estimated 25 million women in India, yet awareness levels remain alarmingly low. The condition occurs when tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus, leading to intense pain, inflammation, organ damage, and often infertility.

Research by ICMR indicates diagnosis is often delayed by 7 to 10 years due to social stigma, lack of specialized care, and cultural beliefs that downplay women's pain. The Indian Council of Medical Research's EndoCare India initiative acknowledges that this delay stems partly from healthcare system gaps including limitations in diagnostic approaches that can lead to conditions being overlooked or attributed to other causes.

