Dr. Sandip Sonara leads the fight against Endometriosis in India

For decades, millions of Indian women have quietly endured debilitating menstrual pain, infertility, and chronic fatigue, often being told that their suffering is normal. In reality, many are living with endometriosis, a complex condition that remains one of the most underdiagnosed women's health disorders in the country.
Recognizing the urgent need to break this cycle of silence, Dr. Sandip Sonara, one of India's foremost experts in advanced laparoscopic gynecological surgery, has launched Fight Endometriosis, a nationwide awareness campaign designed to empower women with knowledge and encourage early medical intervention.
The campaign features acclaimed Gujarati actress Kajal Oza Vaidya in a compelling digital video released across major social platforms including X and Instagram (https://youtu.be/JC0je2wmJao?si=NC0kDoBdQi4oXF82), urging women who have normalized severe menstrual pain to seek answers, not acceptance.
A Silent Epidemic Affecting 25 Million Women
Endometriosis affects an estimated 25 million women in India, yet awareness levels remain alarmingly low. The condition occurs when tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus, leading to intense pain, inflammation, organ damage, and often infertility.
Research by ICMR indicates diagnosis is often delayed by 7 to 10 years due to social stigma, lack of specialized care, and cultural beliefs that downplay women's pain. The Indian Council of Medical Research's EndoCare India initiative acknowledges that this delay stems partly from healthcare system gaps including limitations in diagnostic approaches that can lead to conditions being overlooked or attributed to other causes.
"Awareness gives women the power to seek help at the right time," says Dr. Sonara. "When diagnosis happens early, treatment becomes simpler, safer, and far more effective."
Why Dr. Sonara's Voice Matters
Dr. Sonara is India's first SRC-accredited Master Surgeon in Multidisciplinary Endometriosis Care, certified by the Surgical Review Corporation (USA). An alumnus of B.J. Medical College, Ahmedabad, he topped the All-India Pre-PG examination twice and has performed over 6,000 advanced surgeries, including a world-first diagnosis and laparoscopic treatment of a mesonephric cyst endometrioma.
Beyond surgical excellence, he co-founded India's first hands-on laparoscopic training ecosystem, established advanced units and tier-3 ICUs in rural India serving over 100 villages, and contributed to medical education reform and legal safeguards for healthcare professionals.
From Treatment to Transformation
Currently practicing at Parikh Hospital, Ahmedabad, and accredited in the UAE, Dr. Sonara advocates early detection, high-accuracy imaging, and organ-preserving surgery. His emphasis on specialized care addresses a critical gap: while general practice relies on basic sonography, endometriosis often requires sophisticated diagnostic tools and expertise. Without access to trained specialists, many women face prolonged journeys through the healthcare system before receiving accurate answers.
The "Fight Endometriosis" campaign reflects his broader mission: educating women to recognize warning signs, steering patients from outdated treatments, encouraging timely specialist referrals, and ensuring women understand that pain-free lives are achievable.
Redefining Women's Health Conversations
For millions conditioned to believe their pain is inevitable, this campaign delivers a radical message: suffering is not normal, and help exists. By combining clinical credibility with cultural influence, Dr. Sonara's initiative reshapes India's reproductive health narrative, moving endometriosis from shadows into mainstream discourse , a call for systemic change in how India listens to, diagnoses, and treats women.
First Published: Jan 19, 2026, 12:11
