Haven’t we all come across the adage 'fashion is comfort?’ But does Gen Alpha truly follow this philosophy? Steered by the goal of being India’s biggest kids apparel brand by 2030, Doreme — a homegrown fashion label from the house of Iris Clothings Limited — is all set to own the joy of freedom in comfort.

With their strength lying in their manufacturing prowess, the brand has steadily moved towards a more consumer-focused outlook, while taking advantage of their B2B presence. Doreme is attuned to the purchase priorities of today’s eco-conscious parents and the trend-driven choices of a new generation of kids. Set to craft a new legacy, the brand’s 2,00,000-sq-ft production facility in eastern India will not only anchor this transformation but also support its expanding export commitments, which have already reached double-digit growth.

Vision 2030: Humble Beginnings to National Ambitions

What would prompt a family-run business to adopt a direct-to-consumer approach? For Doreme, it's their conviction in the product and their confidence in their production proficiency. The management's 'Vision 2030' is helping the brand set its targets at an ambitious goal of 300 established brand outlets, 3 million direct consumers, and a spot at the top of India's kids apparel pyramid.

A Paradigm Shift from B2B to D2C

Traditionally operating on a distributor-led B2B model, Iris Clothings Limited positions DOREME as its flagship brand, anchoring the company’s consumer-facing strategy. The brand is in the midst of expanding its online footprint, leveraging digital-first channels to deepen reach and relevance across India’s evolving kids’ apparel market.

A key first step in their pursuit is rolling out a nationwide omni-channel presence alongside their current business model. And the wind powering the sails of this change is Doreme’s state-of-the-art vertically integrated manufacturing unit with over 2,000 stitching machines which translates into a production capacity of over 40,000 pieces per day. In addition, the brand’s partnership with Disney as their official merchandising partner has presented a fresh opportunity to break new ground.

