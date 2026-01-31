A new league of brands is capturing attention with their innovative strategies and transformative impact. These trailblazers are redefining industries, challenging norms, and setting fresh benchmarks for success. With a strong focus on innovation, customer engagement, and sustainability, they are driving significant change in the business landscape. Their visionary leadership and disruptive approaches make them brands to watch closely this year. From groundbreaking products to revolutionary services, these companies are shaping the future and inspiring others to follow their lead. Stay tuned to see how they continue to break boundaries.
Advanta seeds
Advanta Seeds is a global seed company adapting to rapidly increasing food insecurity and climate change by providing farmers with innovation and new technologies. As part of UPL Group, Advanta Seeds aims to deliver high quality seeds with excellent agronomic practices and crop protection solutions. Advanta Seeds operates in over 80 countries under the global brands of Advanta, Alta and Pacific Seeds. Advanta Seeds holds a leadership position in tropical and sub-tropical geographies in corn, grain and forage sorghum, sunflower, canola, rice, and a variety of vegetables. With over 60 years’ experience in plant genetics, Advanta Seeds provides seeds technology that ensures crop performance and farmers prosperity.
Vritti Solutions Ltd.
Vritti iMedia, the mass marketing wing of Vritti Solutions Ltd. is a game changing company for brands because it offers a solution for corporates and big brands to reach the target audience present in small towns, rural and deep rural regions of India. Vritti iMedia owns a unique mass medium property- the Audiowala Bus Stand, which is India’s Largest Digital OOH Network. Audiowala Bus Stand is a platform that reaches the untapped market, where mainstream media is not able to reach. We offer corporations a very cost-effective way (Only 1 Paise Per Person) to reach 1.5 Crore People Per Day across the nation. Our medium is installed at 600 bus stations in 8 major states of India- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Goa, Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. Audiowala Bus Stand, basically is a Passenger Information System located on ST bus stands, where the language and dialect of the messaging can be changed with the changing district/area. Moreover, our medium guarantees 100% engagement, as the communication is followed by bus arrival and departure announcements. Recently, we added the extension of 'GeoReach' as a service, which is targeting the visitors standing at the bus stands through social media ads on their mobile phones. Today, we have more than 10,000 clients who use our medium and YoY we are growing our business by 30%.
Infometry Inc.
Infometry is a US based data analytics solutions and service company, dedicated to simplifying Cloud Data Warehousing, Data Orchestration, and Advanced Analytics. Headquartered in Fremont, California, with offices in Canada and India, Infometry has delivered 350+ successful data projects for 150+ clients over 14 years, accelerating digital transformation.
With expertise in Cloud Data Warehousing, Data Orchestration, Advanced Analytics, and AI, Infometry offers Informatica Cloud Connectors, INFOFISCUS Snowflake Native Apps, Pre-Built Applications for IDMC & Matillion, and Accelerators. The company has developed 22+ Informatica Cloud Connectors and Snowflake Native Apps with pre-built connectivity to NetSuite, Salesforce, and Marketo, enabling real-time analytics across Snowflake, Google BigQuery, Amazon Redshift, Databricks, and Azure Synapse.
Under Nag Dinamani's leadership, Infometry has earned a reputation as a trusted global partner, providing end-to-end data solutions across industries. Through strategic alliances with top data platforms like Snowflake, Google Cloud, Informatica, MuleSoft, Databricks, Fivetran, AWS, Tableau, Adaptive Insights, Microsoft Azure, and Matillion, Infometry drive innovation, enhance business performance, and deliver impactful results. Driven by excellence, innovation, and a world-class team, Infometry remains the go-to partner for organizations looking to modernize their data ecosystems and stay ahead in the dynamic digital landscape.
Bright Money
BrightMoney is a 2019 US-based fintech firm formed to drive 3 missions - Reducing consumer debt, building credit score and building wealth for the American middle class. It does so by automated debt repayment, automated credit reporting and giving out personal loans, powered by cutting edge data science solutions of underwriting and autopay.
Cofounders Petko Plachkov, Avi Patchava, Varun Modi, Alex Seyfert, Avinash Ramkanth and Amit Bendale bring in vast experience in finance, product, data science and engineering from reputed orgs like McKinsey, Amazon and InMobi. The broader vision of the company is to bring power to AI into personal finance and actively manage it rather than passively, at a very affordable price compared to professionals. The company has already raised $50M+ funding and reduced $Mns of debt, rated 4.8* on iOS and 4.6* on Android app stores.
Navvyasa Consulting
Navvyasa Consulting is transforming the HR landscape with innovative, tailored solutions designed to meet the dynamic needs of modern businesses. Our comprehensive suite of services includes Talent Acquisition, where we specialize in finding the right talent for every role, from entry-level to leadership positions across industries.We go beyond recruitment with our Performance Management solutions, helping organizations optimize productivity and employee growth. Our HR Digitization services streamline HR processes, enhancing efficiency and employee experience. We also ensure compliance with ever-evolving regulations through our HR Compliance Management solutions, safeguarding businesses from legal challenges.
In today’s competitive market, attracting top talent requires strategic branding. Our Employer Branding services help organizations build a powerful brand identity, positioning them as employers of choice. With a client-centric approach and a commitment to excellence, Navvyasa Consulting is your trusted partner for end-to-end HR solutions. Empowering businesses, one hire at a time.
InstaDigin
InstaDigin is on a mission to revolutionize the mining and infrastructure sectors by democratizing technology, ensuring that cutting-edge solutions are accessible to all—from MSMEs to large enterprises.
The mining and infrastructure sectors are the backbone of the economy, yet their operations often face inefficiencies and safety challenges. InstaDigin is a cloud-based B2B platform designed to digitally transform these industries by powering operations management and real-time intelligence to enhance efficiency, safety, and sustainability. It integrates data from multiple sources (IoT, legacy systems, and digitized offline records), delivering actionable insights and recommendations through dashboards, reports, and alerts—covering all critical operational aspects, from production and personnel management to compliance. Launched in 2022, InstaDigin is already driving impact for leading companies like UltraTech Cement Ltd, Essel Mining & Industries Ltd, Ashoka Buildcon Ltd etc.
