INSEAD Corporate Governance Centre has teamed up with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Heidrick & Struggles, a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions,to publish a new report examining how boards in emerging markets are governing in an era of sustained uncertainty.

Governing Under High Uncertainty: Opportunities for Emerging-Market Boards explores how directors are responding to the growing interaction of geopolitical volatility, economic disruption, technological change, climate-related risks, and evolving societal expectations. Individually and collectively, these forces are reshaping agendas, governance practices, and the role of the board itself.

Based on a series of roundtables and interviews with over 100 senior directors from emerging markets worldwide, the report highlights how uncertainty today differs from traditional risk. Rather than being episodic or predictable, uncertainty is broader in scope, faster moving, and increasingly driven by “unknown unknowns” that defy conventional forecasting and risk-management approaches.

The report finds that boards in emerging markets experience a compounding effect of global and local pressures. International shocks such as geopolitical tensions, trade disruption, and technological change do not replace domestic challenges but intensify them, placing additional strain on governance systems that are often still maturing.

Despite these challenges, the report identifies opportunities for improvement. Many boards are reinforcing foundational governance disciplines, such as role clarity, risk oversight, and contingency planning, while also paying greater attention to trust, culture, and collective behavior. Together, these “hard” and “soft” levers are enabling boards to remain composed, cohesive, and forward-looking when uncertainty peaks.

