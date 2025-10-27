Architecture isn’t just about concrete and columns; it’s about the subtle alchemy of thought, intuition and communication. Episode 11 of M-Connect: Celebrating Architectural Excellence & Innovation — powered by Marmo Solutions in association with Forbes India — explored the nuanced theme, ‘The Space Between Words’, a powerful conversation on how architects express, observe and negotiate their way through design.

On the panel in this episode were three dynamic voices from the design world, who bring in years of thought, experimentation and emotion into every space they touch — Amit Bhatt, Founder, ABA Architects (Pune), known for his expressive visual thinking and grounding design in sketch-based ideation; Sujit Nair, Founder & Principal Architect, Sujit Nair Design Group (Bengaluru), who thrives at the intersection of cultural narratives and spatial reinvention and Priyanka Arjun, Principal Architect, Priyanka Arjun & Associates (Udaipur), whose poetic approach to materials and space fosters immersive experiences.

Opening the dialogue, the panellists reflected on how much of design is shaped not just by talking, but by listening and observing. For Priyanka, the process is intuitive, with inspiration often unfolding quietly through observation. “Of course observation plays a great part. As architects we are great observers. We see everything, take it in and many things go into different projects. But my approach to any project is very intuitive,” she informed.

Amit echoed this, adding, “Without observation you cannot really express yourself. Observing is how we learn and conceive projects. But after that, words are important. It is words that enable us to convey a concept with the right emotion. So I feel words are equally important.”

Sujit highlighted the importance of metaphor and articulation: “If we don’t express ourselves, it doesn’t create the right output.” He described how his firm’s chameleon-inspired mascot has become a metaphor for adaptability, guiding design thinking and communication. He shared how identifying a project’s “latent potential” helps align vision and execution.

