Architecture isn’t just about concrete and columns; it’s about the subtle alchemy of thought, intuition and communication. Episode 11 of M-Connect: Celebrating Architectural Excellence & Innovation — powered by Marmo Solutions in association with Forbes India — explored the nuanced theme, ‘The Space Between Words’, a powerful conversation on how architects express, observe and negotiate their way through design.
On the panel in this episode were three dynamic voices from the design world, who bring in years of thought, experimentation and emotion into every space they touch — Amit Bhatt, Founder, ABA Architects (Pune), known for his expressive visual thinking and grounding design in sketch-based ideation; Sujit Nair, Founder & Principal Architect, Sujit Nair Design Group (Bengaluru), who thrives at the intersection of cultural narratives and spatial reinvention and Priyanka Arjun, Principal Architect, Priyanka Arjun & Associates (Udaipur), whose poetic approach to materials and space fosters immersive experiences.
Opening the dialogue, the panellists reflected on how much of design is shaped not just by talking, but by listening and observing. For Priyanka, the process is intuitive, with inspiration often unfolding quietly through observation. “Of course observation plays a great part. As architects we are great observers. We see everything, take it in and many things go into different projects. But my approach to any project is very intuitive,” she informed.
Amit echoed this, adding, “Without observation you cannot really express yourself. Observing is how we learn and conceive projects. But after that, words are important. It is words that enable us to convey a concept with the right emotion. So I feel words are equally important.”
Sujit highlighted the importance of metaphor and articulation: “If we don’t express ourselves, it doesn’t create the right output.” He described how his firm’s chameleon-inspired mascot has become a metaphor for adaptability, guiding design thinking and communication. He shared how identifying a project’s “latent potential” helps align vision and execution.
The episode also touched on the possible divergence between what architects envision and what clients expect. The participants explained how clients may come with a different vision but as architects, they listen, decode and guide them along through logic and design. The ability to bring people on the same page is, in many ways, the unsung superpower of a good designer.
The conversation flowed into themes of teamwork, client negotiation, and the power of shared energies in a studio. From the ‘language’ of sketches to the silence of synergy, the panellists underscored that architecture is shaped by more than just plans; it’s shaped by feelings, metaphors and relationships.
As the episode wrapped up, it became clear that great architecture often begins in the space between words—and that’s where its truest stories are told.
The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.
First Published: Oct 27, 2025, 11:11Subscribe Now
- Home /
- Upfront /
- Brand-connect /
- M-connect-powered-by-marmo-solutions-celebrating-architectural-excellence-and-innovation-episode-11-the-space-between-words