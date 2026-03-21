Trusted brands driving India’s growth

India’s economic progress is being powered by brands that have consistently earned consumer confidence through quality reliability and innovation. These trusted names have built strong market reputations by delivering value, maintaining transparency and adapting to evolving customer needs. Their commitment to excellence and long term vision enables them to drive growth across industries while strengthening relationships with stakeholders. By setting high standards in performance and integrity they continue to influence market trends and inspire loyalty. This feature highlights brands that are not only contributing to India’s growth but also shaping a future built on trust consistency and sustained success.
Elan Group
Elan Group stands at the forefront of India’s luxury real estate sector, driven by its vision to ‘Build The Future’ and led by Mr. Rakesh Kapoor, Founder & Chairman, along with Mr. Ravish Kapoor, Managing Director and Mr. Akash Kapoor, Director. For over a decade, the Group has created developments designed for today and built for tomorrow, integrated ecosystems shaped through strategic planning, precise execution and the onboarding of the world’s leading consultants. Across residential, commercial and hospitality domains, Elan crafts spaces that balance experience with functionality. Residences reflect contemporary lifestyles, commercial environments energise commerce and hospitality-led concepts bring global sensibility to everyday living. Unspoken luxury and exclusivity have become synonymous with Elan.
The Group has a portfolio of 15 marquee developments across Delhi NCR. Rooted in Trust, Sustainability and Responsibility and strengthened through the Elan Foundation, Elan continues shaping landmarks that contribute to growth and nation building.
Fincare Capital Investment Services LLP
Fincare Capital Investment Services LLP is a financial services company focused on driving inclusive growth across India’s underserved markets. The company delivers a range of Investment services and solutions tailored to Individuals, Families, HNI's, NRI's, small businesses and microentrepreneurs, enabling access to a wide range of Investment services that fuel economic participation and community development. With deep expertise in Investment Solutions, Insurance, risk management, and customer engagement, Fincare Capital combines technology with insight to deliver responsible customer centric policy at scale. Its data-led underwriting and customer-centric approach help drive sustainable portfolio performance while expanding financial inclusion across diverse regions.
Prasanna Kumar Mulpuri, first-generation entrepreneur, leads Fincare Capital with expertise in Financial Services and social impact.The firm’s commitment to ethical practices, transparency, and operational excellence underpins client relationships and measurable impact. By empowering through access to Investment solutions and financial education, Fincare Capital contributes to economic resilience and opportunity. Its strategic vision continues to support growth for customers, partners, and communities across India.
Allengers Medical System Limited
Allengers Medical System Limited is a pioneer of India’s diagnostic imaging industry and the first Indian company to manufacture indigenous X-ray machines. With over 38 years of legacy, company holds portfolio as a leader with Strong market share across 57.12% in C-Arms, 41.38% in Mammography, 16.2% in Cath Labs, and 30.6% in X-ray systems as per AERB in domestic, while expanding reach to 110+ countries in exports worldwide.
The company operates with world-class quality standards and owns all certifications as US FDA, CE, ISO, BIS, and AERB. Recognized with national awards for quality products from the Prime Minister of India, and National Award – Outstanding Entrepreneurship from the President of India.
With a growing global footprint and a vision anchored in innovation, patient safety, and clinical excellence, Allengers continues to empower healthcare providers and accelerate India’s journey as a trusted global hub for medical technology.
Odyssey Technologies
Odyssey Technologies Limited is a 35-year-old Chennai-based technology company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The company focuses on making digital interactions as trustworthy as physical ones by operating at the intersection of identity verification and document authenticity.
Its proprietary xorkee™ framework extends public key infrastructure beyond traditional PKI, enabling secure and scalable citizen-to-government digital communication. Odyssey’s authentication infrastructure is deployed across three major banks to secure sensitive transactions, demonstrating its ability to deliver trusted identity solutions across both public digital ecosystems and regulated financial institutions.
Their key product, xorkeesign Mail, allows senders to digitally sign emails, ensuring both sender authenticity and message integrity. Organizations can also send signed bulk emails without relying on regulator-mandated cautionary disclaimers. Unlike conventional email security tools that rely on probabilistic filters, xorkeesign Mail enables verifiable identity in email communication.
Odyssey is ISO-certified and a member of CII, NASSCOM, and ASSOCHAM, working toward a future where digital communication is as trustworthy as physical interaction
Raje Consultants
Raje Consultants has built a strong reputation in the engineering consultancy sector since its founding in 1999 by Dr. H. M. Raje. Known for delivering innovative and technically sound solutions, the firm offers comprehensive services ranging from conceptualization and structural design to project management, cost consultancy, and commissioning. Over the years, it has successfully delivered more than 1,000 projects across diverse sectors including pharmaceuticals, healthcare, chemicals, commercial real estate, hospitality, and large-scale infrastructure.
Today, under the leadership of Varun Raje, the organization has evolved into a multidisciplinary consultancy focused on integrating engineering precision with sustainability and technology-driven execution. With experience spanning projects worth over ₹5,000 crores and more than 50 million square feet of development, Raje Consultants continues to contribute meaningfully to India’s evolving infrastructure landscape through resilient and future-ready engineering solutions.
Vidya Herbs
Under the visionary leadership of Mr. K. Shyamprasad, Vidya Herbs has emerged as a trusted Indian company contributing to global growth through science-led innovation, responsible sourcing, and manufacturing excellence. Founded in Bengaluru in 1999, the company has built a reputation as a dependable partner to the nutraceutical, food, and beverage industries worldwide, reflecting a leadership philosophy rooted in quality, integrity, and long-term value creation.
Guided by this vision, VIDYA has invested in advanced Supercritical Fluid Extraction (SCFE) technology to produce high-purity, solvent-free botanical extracts that meet rigorous international standards. Strategic expansion into the U.S., including an NSF-certified organic facility in Florida, and the scale-up of its instant coffee business demonstrate leadership in strengthening India’s export competitiveness and global presence.
Committed to regenerative agriculture, biodiversity stewardship, and community initiatives, Vidya Herbs exemplifies purpose-driven leadership — showing how trusted companies can advance sustainable industry growth while shaping India’s global reputation.
VEGA
VEGA is a leading name in India’s Beauty Care Accessories and Personal Care Appliances industry, known for its legacy and customer trust. With over two decades of expertise, Vega is a household name today delivering innovative, easy-to-use hairstyling and grooming tools. Recognized as India’s No. 1* Hair Brush and Hair Comb Brand, it offers 700+ SKUs comprising hair dryers, hair straighteners, hair stylers, hair straightening brushes, makeup brushes, hair brushes & combs, bath accessories, manicure & pedicure tools, face care accessories and more.
Its journey commenced at the turn of the century with a humble beginning. Its growth has been driven by the vision of Mr. Sandeep Jain, Managing Director. His leadership strengthened the product portfolio, manufacturing capabilities, distribution and industry-first trends & technologies, making Vega India’s leading head-to-toe styling & grooming appliances and accessories brand.
Today, Vega is available at over 50,000 retail touchpoints plus leading online & offline channels. It proudly manufactures many of its products in India.
ESAPLLING PVT. LTD.
Satya Narayan Patri is a visionary entrepreneur and technology-driven business leader committed to strengthening India’s advanced manufacturing ecosystem. As the Founder & Director of multiple ventures across technology and infrastructure, his leadership is prominently reflected through ESAPLLING PRIVATE LIMITED, a flagship enterprise focused on next-generation electronics and intelligent device manufacturing.
ESAPLLING stands at the forefront of innovation-led manufacturing in India, developing cutting-edge products including Interactive Television systems, Robotics platforms, Drone technologies, and Virtual Reality (VR) devices designed for education, enterprise, and industrial applications. Through ESAPLLING Innovations, the company emphasizes research-driven product development, smart manufacturing, and export-oriented growth, contributing to India’s ambition of becoming a global hub for advanced electronics and intelligent technologies.
Supporting this ecosystem are ventures such as IMPETECH IT SOLUTION PRIVATE LIMITED and KROSSMARK PRIVATE LIMITED, which enhance digital capability and international market reach.
Through ESAPLLING and its innovations, Satya Narayan Patri continues to champion technological excellence, indigenous manufacturing, and nation-building industrial growth.
*astTECS
*astTECS is a Bengaluru-based technology company recognized for its innovation in AI-powered enterprise telecom and unified communication solutions. With nearly two decades of industry experience, the company has built a strong reputation for delivering reliable, scalable, and future-ready communication technologies for businesses worldwide. As an ISO 9001:2015 certified organization, *astTECS has also achieved TEC certification from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), becoming the first open-source-based telecom company to receive this distinction.
Built on robust open-source technology, *astTECS offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions including IP PBX systems, call center dialers, AI bots, and IP PA systems, all supported by 24/7 global assistance. Its Make-in-India innovations empower enterprises and SMEs to streamline communication, improve customer engagement, and enhance operational efficiency. Today, *astTECS serves clients across 45+ countries, helping organizations reduce costs, increase productivity, and unlock new growth opportunities while strengthening India’s position as a global technology leader.
The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.
First Published: Mar 21, 2026, 13:06Subscribe Now
- Home /
- Upfront /
- Brand-connect /
- Trusted-brands-driving-indias-growth