Trusted brands driving India’s growth

India’s economic progress is being powered by brands that have consistently earned consumer confidence through quality reliability and innovation. These trusted names have built strong market reputations by delivering value, maintaining transparency and adapting to evolving customer needs. Their commitment to excellence and long term vision enables them to drive growth across industries while strengthening relationships with stakeholders. By setting high standards in performance and integrity they continue to influence market trends and inspire loyalty. This feature highlights brands that are not only contributing to India’s growth but also shaping a future built on trust consistency and sustained success.

Elan Group



Elan Group stands at the forefront of India’s luxury real estate sector, driven by its vision to ‘Build The Future’ and led by Mr. Rakesh Kapoor, Founder & Chairman, along with Mr. Ravish Kapoor, Managing Director and Mr. Akash Kapoor, Director. For over a decade, the Group has created developments designed for today and built for tomorrow, integrated ecosystems shaped through strategic planning, precise execution and the onboarding of the world’s leading consultants. Across residential, commercial and hospitality domains, Elan crafts spaces that balance experience with functionality. Residences reflect contemporary lifestyles, commercial environments energise commerce and hospitality-led concepts bring global sensibility to everyday living. Unspoken luxury and exclusivity have become synonymous with Elan.

The Group has a portfolio of 15 marquee developments across Delhi NCR. Rooted in Trust, Sustainability and Responsibility and strengthened through the Elan Foundation, Elan continues shaping landmarks that contribute to growth and nation building.

Fincare Capital Investment Services LLP



Fincare Capital Investment Services LLP is a financial services company focused on driving inclusive growth across India’s underserved markets. The company delivers a range of Investment services and solutions tailored to Individuals, Families, HNI's, NRI's, small businesses and microentrepreneurs, enabling access to a wide range of Investment services that fuel economic participation and community development. With deep expertise in Investment Solutions, Insurance, risk management, and customer engagement, Fincare Capital combines technology with insight to deliver responsible customer centric policy at scale. Its data-led underwriting and customer-centric approach help drive sustainable portfolio performance while expanding financial inclusion across diverse regions.

Prasanna Kumar Mulpuri, first-generation entrepreneur, leads Fincare Capital with expertise in Financial Services and social impact.The firm’s commitment to ethical practices, transparency, and operational excellence underpins client relationships and measurable impact. By empowering through access to Investment solutions and financial education, Fincare Capital contributes to economic resilience and opportunity. Its strategic vision continues to support growth for customers, partners, and communities across India.

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