RG Hospitals

RG Hospitals, India’s largest chain of Urology & Minimally Invasive Surgery Hospitals, has a 38-year legacy of excellence. A Forbes India DGEMS 2024 Select 200 Company and Great Place to Work® certified, it has performed over 7 lakh surgeries across NABH-accredited centers with 1300+ healthcare professionals. A pioneer in Laparoscopy, Laser, Lithotripsy, and Robotic Surgeries, RG leads in Prostate Care, being the first in North India to introduce the 152W Holmium Laser for NanoSlim MiPS (Minimally Invasive Prostate Surgery). Its Centre of Excellence for Stones Surgery holds a Guinness World Record for treating a 13 cm kidney stone. The Institute of Renal Sciences specializes in comprehensive Nephrology, Urology, and Dialysis Care. RG is a Centre of Excellence for Metabolic & Bariatric Surgery, Gynecology, and Colorectal Sciences. Committed to sustainability and CSR, it organizes walkathons, marathons, tree plantations, and recycling drives, integrating eco-friendly practices while promoting health awareness and social responsibility.

Jeena & Company

Celebrating 125 years of excellence, Jeena & Company stands as India’s most trusted name in freight forwarding and supply chain solutions. Established in 1900, Jeena has built a legacy of "Generations of Trust", delivering expertise in customs brokerage, contract logistics, warehousing, multimodal transportation, and specialized project logistics. Serving industries like pharmaceuticals, automotive, defence, e-commerce, textiles, and perishables, Jeena ensures seamless global trade. Today, the 5th generation of the Katgara family is leading the company into a new era, embracing digital transformation and sustainability. With an expansive global network and customer-centric approach, Jeena continues to set benchmarks in logistics. As it marks this milestone, the company remains committed to evolving with the times while upholding its century-old values of trust, service excellence, and innovation.



Bizwin Consulting

Bizwin Consulting, founded in 2014, is a global consulting firm specializing in sales effectiveness and go-to-market strategies for B2B companies. Headquartered in Bangalore with offices in New York and Stockholm, Bizwin has successfully worked with 30+ clients including Oracle, TVS Group, LONGi, TeamLease and Cosmo Films. Leveraging its proprietary SAGE framework, the firm delivers time-bound results such as revenue growth, margin improvement, and sustainable business transformation. With a team of seasoned experts and a value-driven culture, Bizwin measures its success by the achievements of its clients.

The company was co-founded by Aurijit Ganguli, who now serves as Managing Director. To become a global leader, Bizwin is not merely focused on growth in terms of size but on delivering business outcomes that rivals the best in the industry. Aurijit proudly shared, “Our greatest recognition comes from the glowing testimonials of our clients. Today, 95% of our clients are reference-able.”

