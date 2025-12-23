Viva Money marks two years of profitable growth

Viva Money, a digital lending platform launched in December 2023, is celebrating its second anniversary. The company has achieved this milestone with impressive results.
By the end of 2025, the number of active clients exceeded 50,000, and the loan portfolio volume had reached ₹1.5 billion. Viva Money Managing Director George Donchenko noted that in 2025, the company issued loans with total disbursements of ₹383 crore, more than doubling the previous year's issuance.
Viva Money currently operates in five Indian states: Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Goa. "In 2025, we launched in another state – Tamil Nadu, and starting in September, we are testing in three more states," says Donchenko. The average loan amount has increased from ₹50,000 to ₹65,000 as a result of enhanced risk management practices. Donchenko added that the delinquency rate has decreased – the share of DPD 30 loans is now below 5% of the portfolio.
Despite the company's young history, Viva Money became profitable last year, and net profit for the first nine months of the 2025-2026 financial year exceeded ₹12 million.
Viva Money clients now have access to a new product – Super Flexi Loan, allowing them to get online loans of up to ₹2,00,000 at 0% for up to 51 days. Customers can apply entirely online through the Viva Money app or website, with a fast and seamless approval process and flexible repayment terms. “We are committed to empowering our customers with financial products that are simple, transparent, and tailored to their needs, says Donchenko. “With the introduction of the Super Flexi Loan, we are offering a good combination of flexibility, convenience, and cost effectiveness that supports our clients’ financial goals.”
In 2025, Viva Money began implementing its previously announced plans, namely, attracting external funding. Two local NBFC partners extended funding of ₹250 million, reflecting strong confidence in Viva Money’s business model and growth trajectory. "We are also negotiating with potential financial partners who could provide funding for the entire company, and we are expecting to sign agreements with them in March 2026. The FLDG loan issuance partnership scheme will also be launched at this time," Donchenko says.
Viva Money also continued to strengthen its partnerships with marketing counterparts. "We completed testing with 15 partner lead generators and identified the top three, with whom we continue working. Overall, we are focusing on our own internal advertising campaigns, supplementing them with partner traffic," notes Donchenko.
Throughout 2025, Viva Money continued to systematically improve customer service and enhance the efficiency of its internal processes. While its customer base more than doubled, the speed of processing requests and settlements within its ecosystems became four times faster.
Viva Money has announced ambitious plans for 2026. The company plans to launch a separate product for microbusinesses in the second half of 2026, as well as loans for repeat customers. "A separate product for existing customers is a retention tool. If a client has been with us for two years, they can count on an increased credit limit and exclusive pricing benefits," Donchenko explains.
Viva Money expects its client base to grow exponentially thanks to expansion into new states and the introduction of the FLDG lending scheme with partners. The company predicts the number of active clients to exceed 350,000 by the end of 2026 (including loans on FLDG partner’s balance).
"We welcome every new client as a member of the Viva Money family. Our mission remains unchanged, we strive to meet the financial needs of Indian citizens by offering them the most convenient and seamless service possible. We will continue to pursue this goal in 2026," Donchenko concludes.
First Published: Dec 23, 2025, 10:16
