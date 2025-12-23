Viva Money marks two years of profitable growth

Viva Money, a digital lending platform launched in December 2023, is celebrating its second anniversary. The company has achieved this milestone with impressive results.

By the end of 2025, the number of active clients exceeded 50,000, and the loan portfolio volume had reached ₹1.5 billion. Viva Money Managing Director George Donchenko noted that in 2025, the company issued loans with total disbursements of ₹383 crore, more than doubling the previous year's issuance.

Viva Money currently operates in five Indian states: Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Goa. "In 2025, we launched in another state – Tamil Nadu, and starting in September, we are testing in three more states," says Donchenko. The average loan amount has increased from ₹50,000 to ₹65,000 as a result of enhanced risk management practices. Donchenko added that the delinquency rate has decreased – the share of DPD 30 loans is now below 5% of the portfolio.

Despite the company's young history, Viva Money became profitable last year, and net profit for the first nine months of the 2025-2026 financial year exceeded ₹12 million.

Viva Money clients now have access to a new product – Super Flexi Loan, allowing them to get online loans of up to ₹2,00,000 at 0% for up to 51 days. Customers can apply entirely online through the Viva Money app or website, with a fast and seamless approval process and flexible repayment terms. “We are committed to empowering our customers with financial products that are simple, transparent, and tailored to their needs, says Donchenko. “With the introduction of the Super Flexi Loan, we are offering a good combination of flexibility, convenience, and cost effectiveness that supports our clients’ financial goals.”

