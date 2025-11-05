Abhinav Kashyap is on a rampage. One can understand his angst. The first film he directed, Dabangg (2010), was not only a monster hit but also ushered in a wave of small-town cinema while making kitsch fashionable. His later career could not match the highs of that first outing. But he is now seeing a different kind of high.

Kashyap has been making a series of appearances on Bollywood Thikana, a podcast with which this writer was not familiar until the Kashyap bomb began to explode on it, firing a fusillade of allegations against some of the biggest names in the Hindi film industry.

Full marks to the podcast host for generally keeping a straight face and often asking reasonable questions in a measured manner. For whatever it is worth, these videos are getting impressive viewership numbers and comments.

The intention of this column is neither to extol Kashyap’s outpourings nor to examine their veracity. Just that it is impossible not to marvel at the mushrooming of podcasts that, one way or the other, have something to do with the film industry. Anywhere you look, there is someone talking to an actor, director, producer, music director, scriptwriter, lyricist, playback singer—the whole lot.

On YouTube, the mother of all streaming platforms, you cannot avoid a chat related to the film industry unless you completely stayed away from it. It may have something to do with my watching behaviour influencing YouTube’s algorithm, but sometimes I feel surrounded by luminaries holding forth on everything from the genius of Kishore Kumar to tracing Shakti Kapoor’s journey to stardom, and from investigating who really directed Taare Zameen Par to why female actors dated—and married—men who were already married. If nothing else, you are sure to run into Javed Akhtar or Ram Gopal Varma talking about something or the other in a way that will have you hooked.

