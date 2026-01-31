Union Budget 2026-27: When and where to watch it live

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for financial year 2026-27 (FY27) in Parliament on February 1. The speech, which marks her ninth consecutive Budget presentation, will outline the government’s tax proposals, spending plans and fiscal strategy for the year ahead.

The Union Budget is the government’s annual financial statement. It sets out how much the Centre plans to spend and earn in the coming financial year, along with tax proposals, borrowing plans and sector-wise allocations.

Presented in Parliament by the Finance Minister, the Budget includes changes in direct and indirect taxes, spending on infrastructure and welfare programmes, and the government’s fiscal deficit and debt targets. After the speech, detailed documents are tabled and later voted on by Parliament through the Finance Bill and Appropriation Bill.

When is the Budget speech?

Date: Sunday, February 1, 2026

Time: 11:00 am

Venue: Lok Sabha, Parliament House, New Delhi

This is the first time in recent history that the Union Budget is being presented on a Sunday.

Where to watch on TV

The live telecast will be available on Doordarshan and Sansad TV. Broadcast coverage typically starts shortly before the Finance Minister rises to speak in the Lok Sabha.

How to watch it live

The presentation will be broadcast live on Doordarshan and Sansad TV. The official live stream will also be available on Sansad TV and Press Information Bureau (PIB) YouTube channels, as well as on the Union Budget portal at indiabudget.gov.in.

