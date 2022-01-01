Ford is all set to make a grand entry into the Metaverse with virtual automobiles and NFTs

Image: Shutterstock



American automobile giant Ford Motor Company is all set to make a grand entry into the Metaverse and Web 3.0. On September 2, the vehicle brand filed for 19 trademarks related to the crypto space with the United States Patent and Trade Office (USPTO). According to USPTO licensed trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis, the company has filed trademark applications for all of its major brands 'claiming plans for virtual cars, trucks, vans, and clothing.'



The car manufacturer intends to create downloadable artwork, text, audio, and video featuring its cars, SUVs, trucks, and vans, according to the USPTO. NFTs will authenticate all of these. The 19 applications include the FORD, F-150 LIGHTNING, MUSTANG, LIGHTNING, MUSTANG MACH-E, BRONCO, TRANSIT, ESCAPE, etc.





The applications also contain the goods and services description of 'Downloadable virtual goods, namely, computer programs featuring automobiles, SUVs, trucks and vans, land vehicle parts and accessories, and clothing for use in online virtual worlds, promoting the digital artwork of others by means of providing online portfolios via a website; online retail store services featuring non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and digital collectibles.'





Despite the lack of specifics on the NFTs approach, the applications suggest that Ford is ready to make its debut in the Metaverse industry. Ford's entry into the Web 3.0 space comes less than a month after Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford and CEO Jim Farley announced massive staff cuts from the company's global workforce. This move was made in order to reduce company expenditure.





Previously, Alexandra Ford English, the merchandising director of Ford, said in a public statement, "Anywhere you go around the world, you find passionate Ford fans, and we want to offer them an inspiring collection of merchandise and accessories, and potentially even digital products like NFTs…I’m so excited for this opportunity to create new ways for people to connect with our brand and grow the business."





Ford is not the first automobile manufacturer to enter the Metaverse. NFT collections have already been introduced by luxury car manufacturers such as Bentley and Lamborghini. Lamborghini debuted its first NFT collection, dubbed 'Space-Time Memory,' earlier this year. Hyundai Motors announced its intention to issue NFTs before Ford filed its trademark application. Kondoudis revealed in a tweet that the South Korean automaker had filed a trademark application in the United States for NFTs and NFT-backed media content. Automobile manufacturers such as Nissan and Toyota have also announced plans to enter the rapidly expanding Metaverse market.





