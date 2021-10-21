'Succession' grew out of real-life media moguls Rupert Murdoch and Sumner Redstone quips: Jesse Armstrong

"Succession" on HBO

Image: Courtesy of HBO



Succession, the fictional TV show depicting bitter feuding within an all-powerful family running a media conglomerate, was born out of real-life quips by legendary industry moguls Rupert Murdoch and Sumner Redstone, its creator has revealed.



Jesse Armstrong, a British television writer and executive producer who created the hit HBO series, said his interest in chronicling a media dynasty was sparked by the two tycoons both joking that they "didn't plan to die" when asked about their succession plans.





Not nice

Spark of horror