Optimising Resources and Results: Economic perspectives on wastewater surveillance

What if the sewage system running through your city's underbelly held secrets that could predict the next disease outbreak, even before a case has been reported? Sounds like science fiction, right? But it isn't. This is exactly what wastewater surveillance does.

What is Wastewater Surveillance, and how does it work?

After the devastation wreaked by the first two Coronavirus waves, India was more vigilant of the looming threat of another one. A nationwide vaccination drive, readying the infrastructure and personnel, promoting the prophylactic use of masks and social distancing, along with improved testing and surveillance, was a testament to this preparedness. Bengaluru and Ahmedabad reported SARS-CoV-2 spikes during the third wave of the pandemic well before the rise in clinical cases, sounding a metaphorical bugle. What made that prediction possible?

Long before the patients show up in hospitals, the germs silently accumulate in the wastewater beneath our cities–vital signs of a festering infection, like the pulse of the population. And scientists read this pulse through Wastewater and Environmental Surveillance (WES). A method of monitoring pathogens in community wastewater flowing through organised and unorganised sewerage systems, WES detects pathogens shed via the infected human's gastrointestinal tract to assess the impending disease burden in the community. Its fingerprint is its proactive approach to detecting infections, as opposed to most other clinical methods that are reactive in nature.

Why is it gaining attention?

WES isn't new. In India, it was first employed in Mumbai in 2001 to detect polio. Globally, as well, Polio WES has been functional for a very long time. However, beyond polio, the method of WES gained substantive momentum during the coronavirus pandemic, when its benefits in early detection of variants started to be widely recognised across the globe. As a result, many countries such as the United States of America, Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada and South Africa integrated WES into their national disease surveillance efforts. Likewise, in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), comprising Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and beyond, WES initiatives started gaining traction. In India, during the COVID-19 pandemic, WES activities picked up in various cities such as Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Vellore, Pune and Hyderabad, to name a few. But its scope is not limited to COVID-19. WES has demonstrated widespread utility and scope as an early warning system for major infectious diseases–from aiding in the timely detection of disease outbreaks, estimation of underlying disease burden and disease transmission, to determination of genomic variants.

WES can potentially help monitor Poliovirus, SARS-CoV-2, Salmonella typhi, Influenza A and B, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), Vibrio cholerae, Measles virus, Hepatitis A and E, and various other pathogens that eventually find their way into the gastrointestinal tract from the site they infect first in our bodies. WES is also increasingly being used in testing for antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

Benefits of WES extend far beyond early detection and the wide array of pathogens it can detect. It is community health surveillance that is anonymous, inclusive, and that comprises a potentially cost-efficient warning system. One wastewater sample can represent thousands, sometimes millions, across a community. Moreover, while clinical testing is limited to the cases that are reported in healthcare facilities, wastewater samples include even the ones that are asymptomatic or even represent sections of the population resorting to alternative treatment routes, thus presenting a holistic picture. Also read: Indra Water: Creating a circular economy for India's wastewater Imagine what this could mean for a country like India, where resources are scarce and needs largely unmet: timely signals of outbreaks, effective containment and more lives saved. Isn't this exactly the kind of surveillance system every country wants? WES, when used effectively as a surveillance tool complementary to clinical surveillance methods, can, thus, unleash huge public health benefits for the country. But here's the catch… Despite its potential, WES faces some crucial challenges as a surveillance method in India. Foremost, WES is still confined to pilot projects instead of being driven by sustained health programmes. Further, many households in India are still not connected to a convergent sewage system. Thus, it becomes tricky to decide where to sample, how often to sample and how to accurately relate results from wastewater samples collected from open drains and other unorganised sources to the affected sections of the community. How to effectively interpret WES data and translate data into public health action on the ground comprises another big challenge. Experts point to the necessity of emboldening efforts for awareness generation on wastewater surveillance so that the potential public health benefits of WES data can be adequately leveraged. And finally, the most important question: what's the cost of scaling WES up, how to scale it up sustainably, and what's the economic value of WES? Assessing the cost and economic value of safeguarding public health For sustainability and scalability, WES requires effective budgeting. Thus, understanding the cost of implementing WES, particularly in resource-constrained settings, becomes crucial. This calls for a research exercise that looks at the problem through a dual financing-costing lens. From a financing perspective, a WES landscaping analysis undertaken across India can potentially inform on the various WES operational models currently in use in various cities and help identify the underlying financing sources and mechanisms. On the other hand, a multi-city costing tool can be developed where information gathered from across varied operational models (on account of pathogens monitored, number of sampling sites, sampling frequency, catchment area population etc.) can be used as inputs to generate estimates of costs and resource requirements if WES were to be programmatically implemented across diverse settings, scales and pathogens. A comparison between the cost estimates and currently existing budgetary/financial allocations can inform on the possibilities of sustenance and scalability of WES across the nation. Beyond this, the researchers intend to develop an integrated epidemiological-operational model that combines operational logistics with disease transmission models to simulate how WES works across different scenarios. The modelling exercise will seek to evaluate the cost-effectiveness of WES under different sampling strategies and outbreak scenarios, thereby informing on the economic value of WES. The costing and cost-effectiveness analysis is not just another research pilot; it's a bridge to advance sustainable health surveillance in India. It will inform not just the cost but also the right way to scale WES up efficiently. So, what's next? WES entails generating valuable public health intelligence from what we have seen as discardable waste so far. The wastewater stream mirrors the face of our community's health and can tell how we are doing, long before we see physical symptoms and clinical cases. This gives us the golden window to rally all our resources against a disease outbreak. With the right costing and operational models, we can mine the drains and sewers to transition our health systems towards a smarter, equitable and proactive disease surveillance. If the math adds up, like the science already has, it could be a watershed moment for public health in India and several other countries like it. 