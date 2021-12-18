In 2022, we won't be opening hotel room doors with a plastic key card but rather our fingerprints.

Image: WAYHOME studio / Shutterstock



With the aim of making guests more comfortable during their stays and offering them peace of mind on the hygiene level through contactless exchanges, after nearly two years of disruptions due to the pandemic, the hotel industry is going all in on new technology in the hopes of offering a more customized experience for travelers. For future vacations, you should expect facial recognition, virtual reality, check-in via smartphone and payment by cryptocurrency to all be part of your hotel stay.





Open the door to your hotel room through facial recognition

Choose a hotel with the help of virtual reality

A host of new gadgets in your room

Contactless check-in via smartphone

Settling the bill with cryptocurrency

Optimizing data for a more personalized experience