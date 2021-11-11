Could "League of Legends" become an Olympic sport one day?

Image: Lucas barioulet / AFP



Could there one day be Olympic gold medalists in "League of Legends"? The idea may seem absurd, but making gaming an Olympic sport is a subject that's come up time and again in recent years. Now, Riot Games, publisher of the "League of Legends" video game, is understood to be in talks with the International Olympic Committee about the possibility of bringing e-sport to the Olympic Games—a considerable opportunity for the sector, for which it would be a dream come true.



It's an idea that just won't go away. Bringing video games to the Olympics is a real hope for the gaming community, just as it makes some traditional athletes and sportspeople wince. Now, Riot Games— publisher of the "League of Legends" video game—has put the idea back on the agenda. The company is currently believed to be in talks with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to discuss the possibility of making "League of Legends" part of the Olympic Games.





Recognizing e-sport