A

Most of these billionaires are from Greater

. Wu Yajun of Longfor Properties is one of them. According to Hurun, she is the richest self-made woman in the world. But the richest woman on the planet is still Frenchwoman and L'Oréal heiress, Françoise Bettencourt Meyers, with $79 billion.

The success of Chinese women

Other Chinese women, such as Fan Hongwei, president and CEO of the chemical fiber company Hengli Petrochemical, and Kate Wang Lichun, the country's e-cigarette queen, stand out in the ranking of the 100 wealthiest billionaires in the world. The former has an estimated wealth of $27 billion, and the latter $1 billion.

One reason for their success is China's one-child policy, which has allowed women more time to focus on their professional careers than elsewhere. Professor Ming-Jer Chen, a specialist in business strategy and East-West competition at the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia, also says that many of these women entered the business world in response to the trying times of Mao's Cultural Revolution. Their entrepreneurial ambitions were fueled by a desire to provide a better life for their children, but also by a Confucian view of work. "Those values, like working to exhaustion, are the unique characteristics of Chinese

both in mainland China and overseas," Chen explained to the Darden Ideas to Action website.

