Contrary to what you might think, rats are highly intelligent animals.

Image: Carlos Aranguiz / Shutterstock



It is not always easy to estimate how long a task will take. Unless, you're a rat, it seems. These rodents are able to evaluate their performance and change their behavior accordingly to do better next time, according to a new international study.



Humans are not the only animals that can estimate a temporal error in their actions. Rats can too! This discovery was made by researchers from France's CNRS and CEA research centers, working with a scientist from the Polish Academy of Sciences. The team tested the time management abilities of rats by developing a behavioral task during which the rodents learned to press a lever for at least 3.2 seconds.





