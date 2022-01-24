Work less, but work better. That's the philosophy of "slow-working." Work less, but work better. That's the philosophy of "slow-working."

Image: ImYanis / Shutterstock



Work less, but work better, more effectively. This is the idea of "slow working," a movement which is starting to make headway. According to a recent Swedish study, adopting the practice of slow working could contribute to an increase in employees' well-being as well as that of their managers!



Four-day work weeks, one-task missions, relaxation breaks, eliminating pointless meetings... As its name suggests, "slow working" is about slowing down at work in order to boost productivity.





