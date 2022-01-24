The 'soft boy' likes pastel clothes, chino pants, and pearl necklaces.

A delicate breeze is rippling through men's fashion. After the 'bad boy' aesthetic, it's the turn of the 'soft-boy' style to make its mark on these gentlemen's wardrobes. A key trend that is finding much love among the younger generations and is translating into a growing interest in pastel clothing, chino pants, and pearl necklaces.



Rappers may soon find themselves out of fashion! Say good-bye to baggy pants and big gold chains, which are too flashy for the 'soft boys,' these men who may look to be the ideal son-in-law, the perfect gentleman, but who ultimately turn out to be natural seducers, racking up encounters and conquests alike. But even if the image of the 'soft boy' may be of some controversy in the dating world, his style is getting universal approval, relegating the 'bad boy' and all his blingy accessories to second place.





Chinos, Converse shoes, and pearl necklaces

