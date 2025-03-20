EU skewers Google and Apple over breaking tech rules, risking Trump showdown

The European Union defied US threats of retaliation Wednesday by accusing Google of violating its digital rules—which could trigger hefty fines—and ordering Apple to make its iPhone interact better with rivals' devices.

The moves risk opening up a new front in the already fraught relationship between the EU and President Donald Trump, who has taken a hard line against the bloc's tech laws and warned he will hit back against any fines on American firms.

The European Union hit the tech titans with decisions under the Digital Markets Act (DMA), a law that forces the world's biggest digital companies to open up to competition in the 27-country EU, but it has faced strong criticism from its targets.

Apple and Google responded that the EU risked European users' security and its moves would hinder innovation.

The European Commission informed Google parent Alphabet in a "preliminary view" that its search engine treated its own services more favourably compared to rivals.