US to call for Google to sell Chrome browser: report

The US will urge a judge to make Google-parent company Alphabet sell its widely used Chrome browser in a major antitrust crackdown on the internet giant, according to a media report Monday.

Antitrust officials with the US Department of Justice declined to comment on a Bloomberg report that they will ask for a sell-off of Chrome and a shake-up of other aspects of Google's business in court Wednesday.

Justice officials in October said they would demand that Google make profound changes to how it does businessâ€”even considering the possibility of a breakupâ€”after the tech juggernaut was found to be running an illegal monopoly.

The government said in a court filing that it was considering options that included "structural" changes, which could see them asking for a divestment of its smartphone Android operating system or its Chrome browser.

Calling for the breakup of Google would mark a profound change by the US government's reglators, which have largely left tech giants alone since failing to break up Microsoft two decades ago.