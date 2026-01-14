Explained: What changes when social media apps open-source their code

Elon Musk plans to make the code of the new X algorithm public by January 18, according to a social media post on the platform on Saturday. The post said the code will be updated every four weeks along with comprehensive developer notes to help users understand what has changed and how it was being used to determine the organic and advertising posts being recommended to the users. The announcement also comes at a time when the platform’s AI chatbot is under fire.

The move isn’t the first time Musk has mentioned open-sourcing the algorithm since he bought out X (previously known as Twitter) in 2022. In 2023, Musk had made parts of the code running X open-source, along with making its AI chatbot Grok’s initial code for Grok-1 public in 2024.

However, the codes have since not been updated and Grok’s image and video generator, Grok Imagine, ran into trouble recently with users prompting the platform to generate sexualised and bruised imagery of women and children which were visible to all users on X.

Following reports on the misuse of Grok, the service was banned in Indonesia and Malaysia, while the Indian government directed X to take down all unlawful content and take action against offending users, apart from reviewing Grok’s technical and governance framework.

Read More