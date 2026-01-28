The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) surged to 7.8 percent in December 2025—the highest in 26 months—driven by a strong performance in the manufacturing sector and a low base. This is the highest growth since October 2023 when the index jumped by 11.9 percent.

“High growth in November and December is reflective of the buoyancy expected post GST rationalisation as well as the investment activity in the country,” says Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at the Bank of Baroda.

The overall index reached 170.3, driven by strong sectoral performances in manufacturing (8.1 percent), mining (6.8 percent), and electricity (6.3 percent).

While the December growth in the mining sector was the highest in the past 18 months, for the manufacturing sector, however, the figures are marginally lower than the November print of 8.5 percent. Electricity has risen to its best performance since March 2025. Sabnavis says the rebound in mining and electricity is a “positive sign as it goes along with a buoyant business environment”.

