IT’s labour code shake up

The introduction of India’s four new Labour Codes on November 21, 2025 has triggered one of the most disruptive shifts the IT industry has seen in decades. The immediate impact was visible in the financial results of the country’s top IT firms in Q3 FY26, many of which reported significant one time charges due to the revaluation of employee benefits such as gratuity and leave encashment.

Collectively, giants like TCS, Infosys, HCLTech, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, and LTIMindtree absorbed hits totalling reportedly between Rs5,000 and Rs5,400 crore, forcing a noticeable dent in their quarterly earnings.

Among these, TCS bore the largest burden with a statutory charge of Rs2,128 crore, resulting in a 13.9 percent year on year fall in profit. Infosys followed with a Rs1,289 crore exceptional charge, which contributed to a 2.2 percent decline in its net profit.

During the earnings call, Samir Seksaria, chief financial officer, Tata Consultancy Services, said, “We expect the ongoing impact to be minimal, around 10 to 15 basis points.” He further added: “We don't expect any incremental one-offs. Unless the rules give more clarity and there is something else which needs to be addressed…”

Analysts have warned that while the provisioning is a one time event, the new labour regime may increase recurring employee costs.

