Japan's SoftBank to pump $2 billion into Intel

Japan-based tech investor SoftBank Group said Tuesday it will invest $2 billion in Intel, as the US government reportedly considers taking a 10-percent stake in the troubled US chip giant.

The move is the latest in SoftBank's succession of investments and business deals in the United States as its charismatic founder Masayoshi Son aggressively courts US President Donald Trump.

"This strategic investment reflects our belief that advanced semiconductor manufacturing and supply will further expand in the United States, with Intel playing a critical role," Son said in a joint press release with Intel announcing the deal.

SoftBank will pay $23 per share of Intel common stock.

SoftBank's move came as the Trump administration discussed taking a stake of about 10 percent in Intel to boost the chipmaker and the American semiconductor sector, according to US media, including Bloomberg News and the Wall Street Journal.