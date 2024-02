Softbank shares rose as much as 3.2 percent with the news that founder Masayoshi Son is considering a $100 billion AI chip venture that will take on Nvidia Corp. The project is code-named Izanagi, and would complement UK-based Arm Holdings, the chip design company in which Softbank owns majority stake. What will it take to challenge Nvidia's dominance—and how long will the AI gold rush last? Naandika Tripathi joins in to chat with Neil Shah, technology industry analyst at Counterpoint Research