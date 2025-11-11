MAYRLIFE’s India debut with Della Townships

Austria’s globally renowned medical wellness brand MAYRLIFE is making its India debut through a partnership with Della Townships. At the core of this collaboration is a shared philosophy: That true longevity isn’t measured in years alone, but in the quality of those years. “Longevity is not just about extending life, it’s about enhancing it,” says Dr Dieter Resch, owner & CEO of MAYRLIFE. “Our goal is to help people live healthier, more vibrant lives by addressing the root causes of ageing and illness—starting with the gut, where most of our immune system resides.”

MAYRLIFE’s approach, rooted in the century-old principles of Dr FX Mayr, focuses on gut health, detoxification and personalised nutrition. “Our immune system is largely based in the gut,” explains Resch. “Through this understanding, we’re able to heal many conditions. It’s a preventive approach and it’s long-lasting.” The brand’s philosophy is deeply scientific. “Only 30 percent of our health is determined by genetics,” he adds. “The remaining is influenced by epigenetics, lifestyle choices. And lifestyle is primarily about nutrition.”

Each guest at MAYRLIFE undergoes a comprehensive diagnostic process, including food intolerance testing and personalised nutrition plans. “What’s good for one person may not be suitable for another,” says Natascha Sommerer, owner & CEO of MAYRLIFE. “That’s the key—everything is tailored.”

The India partnership will see this philosophy embedded into Della’s Salutogenic Living townships, which combine architecture, wellness and community living. Townships are planned in Nagpur, Goa, Thane and Ranthambore, with more to follow.

“We’re excited to adapt our recipes to Indian tastes,” Sommerer adds. “India has an incredible diversity of healthy plants and fruits. Our aim is to integrate these into our nutritional strategy while maintaining the scientific rigour that defines MAYRLIFE.”

