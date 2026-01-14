With 10-min tagline gone, will quick commerce face a branding rethink?

Quick commerce brands built their identity on speed. The ‘10-minute delivery’ tagline was the category’s calling card, shaping advertising, consumer perception, and competitive positioning. Now, that identity is under pressure.

Minister of Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya has reportedly urged leading platforms—Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy, and Zomato—to remove 10-minute delivery claims from their marketing campaigns, citing growing safety concerns. The move follows a December strike by delivery workers across multiple cities, which spotlighted the risks and labour practices tied to ultra-fast delivery models.

Blinkit has already moved away from its “10-minute delivery” promise, updating its tagline from “10,000+ products delivered in 10 minutes” to “30,000+ products delivered at your doorstep”. Industry sources indicate that other players, including Zepto and Swiggy Instamart, are likely to follow suit in the coming days.

Investor attention has tracked the shift. On January 13, Eternal Ltd (parent of Zomato/Blinkit) and Swiggy shares edged higher after news of branding changes, signalling that markets see the messaging pivot as optics rather than an operational overhaul.

Read More