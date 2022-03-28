  1. Home
Photo Of The Day: Comic punch

By Forbes India
Published: Mar 28, 2022 11:26:49 AM IST
Updated: Mar 28, 2022 11:37:44 AM IST

Will Smith (R) hits Chris Rock after the comedian cracked a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US on March 27, 2022.
Image: Brian Snyder / Reuters

