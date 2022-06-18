Photo of the day: Outside in

A train coach attender inspects a carriage set on fire by protestors demonstrating against the government's new 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme for the Army, Navy, and Air Forces at a railway station in Secunderabad on June 17, 2022.
Image: Noah Seelam/ AFP
Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy
Check out our anniversary discounts on subscriptions, upto 50% off the website price, free digital access with print. Use coupon code : ANN2022P for print and ANN2022D for digital. Click here for details.