Photo of the day: Outside in

By Forbes India
Published: Jun 18, 2022 12:21:45 PM IST

Photo of the day: Outside inA train coach attender inspects a carriage set on fire by protestors demonstrating against the government's new 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme for the Army, Navy, and Air Forces at a railway station in Secunderabad on June 17, 2022.

Image: Noah Seelam/ AFP


