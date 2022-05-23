  1. Home
By Forbes India
Published: May 23, 2022 02:57:54 PM IST
Updated: May 23, 2022 03:02:11 PM IST

From L-R: Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, US President Joe Biden, and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity at the Izumi Garden Gallery in Tokyo on May 23, 2022.

Image: SAUL LOEB / AFP

