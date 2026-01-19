Advertisement
Photo of the day: PM Modi flags off new Amrit Bharat trains
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures to supporters during the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor Project and flags off two Amrit Bharat trains in Nagaon District, Assam,
By Forbes India
Last Updated: Jan 19, 2026
First Published: Jan 19, 2026, 16:01Subscribe Now
