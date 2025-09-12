4th Digital Engineering Awards celebrate global innovators and AI trailblazers

Boston, Mass. (U.S.), March 12, 2026: The Digital Engineering Awards concluded its fourth edition at Boston, Massachusetts on Thursday, honoring technology pioneers and organizations for their contributions to technology solutions and AI advancements. The gala night presented by L&T Technology Services (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS) along with ISG as the knowledge and research partner and CNBC TV18 as the media partner, hosted both industry leaders and individual changemakers from 17 countries across North America, Europe, and the rest of the world.
A total of 258 nominations from leading organizations and engineering pioneers competed under Engineering The Change (Team) and Engineer At Heart (Individual) categories, covering twelve distinct award segments. Each category ranging from Physical AI Impact to Digital Engineering Project, Top Sustainability Initiative, and Women Engineer of the Year, were thoughtfully curated to honor and recognize the immense contribution of engineering and technology to the world. The winning organizations include NVIDIA, AWS, Etihad Rail, IKEA Retail (Ingka Group), Rockwell Automation, JLL, Shell, Philips, Fiserv, and The Estée Lauder Companies amongst others.
The awards jury panel, including Steve Hall, Prashant Kelker, Matteo Gallina, and Rajeev Chatrath, from ISG; Prof. Hossein Rahnama from MIT Media Lab; Pieter Schoehuijs, private equity advisor; and Vanessa Eriksson - Founder and Senior Advisor Vanessa Eriksson AB, evaluated the nominations based on four key criteria – innovation, unique value proposition, delivery precision, and tangible business impact. The 57 finalists also had an opportunity to tour the renowned MIT Media Lab and experience the latest innovations, first-hand.
Todd Lavieri, vice chairman and president, ISG Americas and Asia Pacific, remarked, “This year’s awards reflect the growing relevance of AI and digital engineering across industries, demonstrating how innovation and precision drive real business outcomes. The AI-focused categories showcased the industry’s commitment to harnessing AI and engineering excellence for overall growth. The success of the Digital Engineering Awards is a testament to the power of engineering in our era of rapidly evolving technologies.”
Shivakumar, CEO, News18 Studios shared, “The fourth edition of the Digital Engineering Awards continue to be a well-rounded initiative by scaling and adopting to the latest trends of the industry. We are inspired by the diversity and agility shown by this year’s participants, and it is gratifying that this collaboration offers a robust platform for industry leaders to share transformative stories and inspire others toward impactful solutions.”
“We are proud to celebrate the extraordinary innovation shaping our industry through the Digital Engineering Awards. This year’s entries reflected a powerful shift underway, as AI continues to evolve. Its convergence with Engineering Intelligence (EI) will be transformative, dramatically accelerating real‑world impact across industries and everyday life. We are honored to be part of this unique innovation journey and remain steadfast in celebrating the organizations and individuals who are boldly engineering a smarter, more sustainable future,” added Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director of L&T Technology Services.
LIST of WINNERS
Engineering The Change (Teams Awards)
Digital Transformation of the Year:
- Champion
- Maharashtra Cyber (Maharashtra Cyber Security Project)
- Challenger
- The Estée Lauder Companies (A Scalable, End-to-End Manufacturing, Packaging, and Engineering Agenda at The Estée Lauder Companies)
- Tenneco (Anti roll Bar Bracket Digital Twin)
- Commendable
- AGCO (Driving Digital Transformation: AGCO Parts Shop B2B Initiative)
- Mondelez India (Connected Shopfloor Leaders: Empowering Autonomous Decision Making)
- Rockwell Automation (Simplifying Automation System Deployment with DeviceTools™)
- Champion
Digital Engineering Project/Program of the Year:
- Champion
- Santos (Santos next-generation Integrated Production Model (IPM))
- Challenger
- IOGP (Digital Hub for IOGP standardized parts and equipment (HIPE) specifications – Low Voltage Motor MVP)
- Kaynes Semiconductor (Digitally Engineering India’s Semiconductor Future)
- Commendable
- Fiserv (API Hub: Engineering Scalable Digital Impact)
- McNeilus Companies (Model-Driven Digital Assembly: A Scalable Industry 4.0 Approach for Connected Manufacturing)
- Shell (NextGen IM – Integrated Digital and Information Management Program for Capital Projects and Assets)
- Champion
Engineering Product of the Year:
- Champion
- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, R&D Centre (OmniHub – IoT Terminal)
- Challenger
- Epiroc (LinkOA)
- Komatsu (Komatsu WX04B – Battery-Electric LHD with Ground-Level Swap and Class-Leading Energy Density)
- Commendable
- Marelli (Zone Control Unit (EliteZone platform))
- Navico Group (Simrad® AutoCaptain™ Autonomous Boating System)
- Vanderlande (SPOX – a revolutionary system that redefines parcel sortation)
- Champion
AI Impact of the Year:
- Champion
- Partex.AI (Engineering AI That Delivers Measurable Enterprise Value – Partex.AI’s End-to-End Biomedical Intelligence Ecosystem)
- Challenger
- Collins Aerospace (Leveraging Generative AI to Transform Avionics Development Processes)
- Syntonym (Scaling Vision AI with Privacy by Design)
- Commendable
- AVEVA (AVEVA’s Industrial AI: Efficient Engineering, Connected to Lifecycle Performance)
- AWS (AWS Automated Reasoning Checks)
- Improzo (From Insight to Impact: Engineering Scalable AI for Life Sciences Outcomes)
- Champion
Physical AI Impact of the Year
- Champion
- Etihad Rail (Track Inspection with Locomotive – TrackEI)
- Challenger
- NVIDIA (Scaling Robotics and Autonomous Care in Healthcare)
- Philips: (Transcend Plus: AI-Driven Cardiovascular Ultrasound for Transforming Cardiac Care)
- Commendable
- AMD: (Powering AI and HPC Performance Through MI Instinct DCGPU)
- Autodesk (Project Atom: AI for 3D Scan–Driven Construction Progress Intelligence)
- AutoStore (CarouselAI: AI Robotic Piece-Picking for Global Warehouse Fulfillment)
- Champion
Excellence in Value Realization:
- Champion
- IKEA Retail (Ingka Group) (INGKA Group's Process Intelligence & Intelligent Automation Department: Engineering Value at Enterprise Scale)
- Challenger
- LivaNova (Essenz Affordability Initiative: Improving Access to Cardiopulmonary Care Worldwide Essenz)
- Sephora (Engineering the Next Generation of Scalable, Reliable, and Intelligent Retail Systems)
- Commendable
- Clear Correct (Redefining Value in Dental Care with Digital Engineering)
- Interac Corp. (Customizable and future-ready verification solution - Interac Verified™ credential service)
- Tele2 (Intelligent Automation at Tele2)
- Champion
Top Sustainability Initiative:
- Champion
- HPE Professional Services Delivery (HPE Adaptive Green AI: Reducing AI’s Environmental Footprint)
- Challenger
- Delta Flight Products (DFP) (Aircraft Water Volume Monitoring)
- Stanley Black & Decker (DEWALT Batteries Sustainable Packaging)
- Commendable
- Dow Inc. (Formulation-Level PCF Calculator for Coatings: Empowering Data-Driven Sustainability)
- Honeywell (Honeywell EMS & Ionic™ BESS: Accelerating Sustainable Energy Transformation for Island Communities)
- Vestas (VESTAS R&D – Component Net Weight Corrections in PLM Operations –Enhancing Sustainability Accuracy through AI)
- Champion
Engineer At Heart (Individual Awards)
The Distinguished Digital Engineering Leader
- Frank van Dijck, Vanderlande
- Keisuke Suzuki, Japan Lifeline (JLL)
- Prahlad Venkatapuram, Meta
The Digital Engineer of the Year:
- Beena Anand, Intel
- Jonathan DeRocher, Dow Inc.
- Pankaj Goel, ExxonMobil
The Woman Engineer of the Year:
- Marry Gunaratnam, Northern Credit Union
- Jyotika Athavale, Waymo
- Madina Doup, Shell
The Innovator of the Year:
- Batuhan Özcan, Syntonym
- Rahmat Agung Susantyoko, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, R&D Centre
- Gaurav Tripathi, Partex.AI
AI Trailblazer of the Year:
- Abhishek Trigunait, Improzo
- Deepika Manglani, Los Angeles Times
- Hari K. Kapparapu, Alcon
About the Digital Engineering Awards
The Digital Engineering Awards bring together industry leaders to recognize outstanding achievements in the R&D domain, and to help global organizations give shape to their transformative ideas. The Awards have been launched by L&T Technology Services in association with ISG, with CNBC-TV18 as a media partner. For more about the Awards, visit this website or contact us at info@digitalengineeringawards.com.
About ISG
ISG (Nasdaq: III) is a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm. A trusted partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is a long-time leader in technology and business services that is now at the forefront of leveraging AI to help organizations achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm, founded in 2006, is known for its proprietary market data and research, in-depth knowledge and governance of provider ecosystems, and the expertise of its 1,500 professionals worldwide working together to help clients maximize the value of their technology investments.
About Network18
Network18 is the country’s largest omni-channel news network, comprising 20 TV channels in more than 12 languages and seven digital news platforms in 13 languages. The network operates some of India’s top news channels, including CNN-News18 (English), News18 India (Hindi), CNBC-TV18 (English), CNBC BAJAR, CNBC-TV18 Prime & CNBC Awaaz (Hindi), as well as 14 regional channels.
It is also home to some of India’s most visited news websites, including News18.com, CNBCTV18.com, Moneycontrol.com, Storyboard18.com and Firstpost.com. The group also publishes Overdrive and Forbes India magazines.
Network18’s new vertical, Creator18, is building one of India’s biggest content-creator ecosystems, crafting impactful influencer marketing campaigns and developing social and video-first growth strategies.
For more information, visit:
https://www.nw18.com/corporate
About L&T Technology Services Ltd
L&T Technology Services (LTTS) is a global leader in AI, Digital & ER&D Consulting Services. A listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), we offer design, development, testing, and sustenance services across products and processes.
Purposeful. Agile. Innovation. is how we drive growth across the Mobility, Sustainability and Tech segments. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 57 top ER&D companies across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 23,635 employees across 22 global design centers, 31 global sales offices, and 100 innovation labs, as of December 31, 2025.
For additional information about L&T Technology Services log on to www.LTTS.com.
Media Contact:
Aniruddha Basu
L&T Technology Services Limited
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First Published: Mar 20, 2026, 00:31Subscribe Now
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