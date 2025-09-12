4th Digital Engineering Awards celebrate global innovators and AI trailblazers

Boston, Mass. (U.S.), March 12, 2026: The Digital Engineering Awards concluded its fourth edition at Boston, Massachusetts on Thursday, honoring technology pioneers and organizations for their contributions to technology solutions and AI advancements. The gala night presented by L&T Technology Services (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS) along with ISG as the knowledge and research partner and CNBC TV18 as the media partner, hosted both industry leaders and individual changemakers from 17 countries across North America, Europe, and the rest of the world.

A total of 258 nominations from leading organizations and engineering pioneers competed under Engineering The Change (Team) and Engineer At Heart (Individual) categories, covering twelve distinct award segments. Each category ranging from Physical AI Impact to Digital Engineering Project, Top Sustainability Initiative, and Women Engineer of the Year, were thoughtfully curated to honor and recognize the immense contribution of engineering and technology to the world. The winning organizations include NVIDIA, AWS, Etihad Rail, IKEA Retail (Ingka Group), Rockwell Automation, JLL, Shell, Philips, Fiserv, and The Estée Lauder Companies amongst others.

The awards jury panel, including Steve Hall, Prashant Kelker, Matteo Gallina, and Rajeev Chatrath, from ISG; Prof. Hossein Rahnama from MIT Media Lab; Pieter Schoehuijs, private equity advisor; and Vanessa Eriksson - Founder and Senior Advisor Vanessa Eriksson AB, evaluated the nominations based on four key criteria – innovation, unique value proposition, delivery precision, and tangible business impact. The 57 finalists also had an opportunity to tour the renowned MIT Media Lab and experience the latest innovations, first-hand.

Todd Lavieri, vice chairman and president, ISG Americas and Asia Pacific, remarked, “This year’s awards reflect the growing relevance of AI and digital engineering across industries, demonstrating how innovation and precision drive real business outcomes. The AI-focused categories showcased the industry’s commitment to harnessing AI and engineering excellence for overall growth. The success of the Digital Engineering Awards is a testament to the power of engineering in our era of rapidly evolving technologies.”

Shivakumar, CEO, News18 Studios shared, “The fourth edition of the Digital Engineering Awards continue to be a well-rounded initiative by scaling and adopting to the latest trends of the industry. We are inspired by the diversity and agility shown by this year’s participants, and it is gratifying that this collaboration offers a robust platform for industry leaders to share transformative stories and inspire others toward impactful solutions.”

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