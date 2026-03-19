A closer look at printing efficiency in offices

Across workplaces, many operational decisions gradually become defaults. Processes, tools, and technologies continue unchanged even as business priorities evolve. While familiarity brings stability, it can also conceal inefficiencies that accumulate over time. Printing is one such example.

Despite rapid digitisation, offices have not become paperless. Contracts, invoices, compliance documents, internal records, and working notes still require physical copies. Printing therefore remains embedded in daily operations, functioning in the background. Because it works without disruption, it is rarely reassessed, and efficiency is often assumed rather than examined.

When Familiar Habits Hide Inefficiencies

For decades, laser printers have been the standard office choice: familiar, widely deployed, and trusted. But as organisations face cost scrutiny, stronger efficiency expectations, and increasing sustainability commitments, it is worth asking whether this default still aligns with current operational priorities.

The economics of laser printing are shaped by how the technology works. Laser printers transfer toner particles onto paper and fuse them using heat through a fuser unit. During this process, an entry-level laser printer can consume around 300-450 watts of power. Across offices running multiple devices and steady print volumes, this energy consumption accumulates gradually, often without close attention.

Operational realities add to the impact. Frequent toner replacements, higher printing costs, storage and handling of bulky consumables, and the steady accumulation of e-waste are commonly treated as routine expenses¹. Individually manageable, together they create recurring operational costs with both financial and environmental implications. When printing is viewed as an operational system rather than a basic utility, these inefficiencies become clearer.

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