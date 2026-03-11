Beyond the metros: Building an accredited diagnostic ecosystem in regional India

For decades, advanced diagnostic imaging in India has been concentrated within metropolitan hospitals -institutions equipped with high end scanners, subspecialty radiologists, and integrated laboratory systems. Meanwhile, millions living in tier2 and tier3 cities have often travelled long distances for complex scans, specialist reporting, or definitive diagnosis.

That imbalance, however, is gradually narrowing.

In Western Uttar Pradesh, a quieter transformation is taking shape -one that reflects a broader decentralization of healthcare infrastructure. At the center of this evolution is Dr Mohit Agarwal, MD (Radio Diagnosis), a senior radiologist with over 13 years of clinical experience who is associated with advanced imaging and laboratory services at Focus Healthcare in Bareilly.

His work represents a deliberate shift toward accreditation driven, technology enabled diagnostics designed to serve regional populations without compromising on standards.

Redefining Access Beyond Geography

Early clinical exposure at a high-volume tertiary care center in Delhi shaped Dr Agarwal’s understanding of both the power of precision imaging and the disparity in access across regions. The question that followed was straightforward: why should advanced diagnostics remain location dependent?

