Building across borders: The self-made journey of Mamta Narula

In a world where visibility is often mistaken for influence, Mamta Narula has built something far more enduring—credibility. A cross-border business strategist, enterprise transformation leader, and one of the most trusted voices in New York’s radio landscape for nearly three decades, she represents a rare blend of precision and presence. Her journey is defined not by noise, but by substance.

This is the story of a woman who didn’t just build a company—she built resonance across continents.

Building a Cross-Border Brand Rooted in Trust

When Mamta Narula founded Ultimate Media, she wasn’t chasing trends. She was addressing a gap she had personally experienced. Deeply connected to both India and the United States, she saw that diaspora investors were being targeted financially—but not emotionally.

Developers were promoting properties globally while missing the deeper narrative of identity and aspiration. Mamta redefined the approach. Ultimate Media doesn’t simply market properties—it positions lifestyle investments. By combining cultural intelligence, buying psychology, and storytelling, the firm translates global opportunities into something deeply personal.

In markets like London, Dubai, and Mumbai, this cross-border strategy stands apart. It isn’t about transactions; it’s about trust. And in global real estate, trust travels further than advertising.

Read More