Building across borders: The self-made journey of Mamta Narula

In a world where visibility is often mistaken for influence, Mamta Narula has built something far more enduring—credibility. A cross-border business strategist, enterprise transformation leader, and one of the most trusted voices in New York’s radio landscape for nearly three decades, she represents a rare blend of precision and presence. Her journey is defined not by noise, but by substance.
This is the story of a woman who didn’t just build a company—she built resonance across continents.
Building a Cross-Border Brand Rooted in Trust
When Mamta Narula founded Ultimate Media, she wasn’t chasing trends. She was addressing a gap she had personally experienced. Deeply connected to both India and the United States, she saw that diaspora investors were being targeted financially—but not emotionally.
Developers were promoting properties globally while missing the deeper narrative of identity and aspiration. Mamta redefined the approach. Ultimate Media doesn’t simply market properties—it positions lifestyle investments. By combining cultural intelligence, buying psychology, and storytelling, the firm translates global opportunities into something deeply personal.
In markets like London, Dubai, and Mumbai, this cross-border strategy stands apart. It isn’t about transactions; it’s about trust. And in global real estate, trust travels further than advertising.
Mastering Enterprise Transformation Across Continents
Before entrepreneurship, Mamta spent over 27 years leading global ERP transformations and M&A integrations. Navigating multi-country operations and evolving technologies requires more than technical expertise—it demands emotional intelligence.
Her philosophy is clear: transformation is not about software; it is about people navigating uncertainty. Alignment begins with listening—region by region, leader by leader. Change cannot be imposed; it must be co-created.
By focusing on transparent governance, cultural sensitivity, and measurable value realization, she ensures technology becomes an enabler rather than a disruptor. When leaders communicate the “why” clearly and model accountability, resistance decreases and momentum builds. Transformation succeeds when trust travels faster than fear.
The Discipline of a Trusted Voice
Parallel to her corporate leadership journey runs another remarkable chapter—28 years as a trusted radio personality in the New York metropolitan area. Live broadcasting demands clarity under pressure. There are no edits—only presence.
This discipline has shaped her executive persona profoundly. Broadcasting taught her to listen actively, respond thoughtfully, and communicate with warmth without compromising authority. Most importantly, it reinforced the value of trust. A listener’s loyalty is earned daily.
Whether addressing thousands from a stage or presenting strategy in a boardroom, her principles remain consistent: intention in speech, grounded presence, and authenticity in delivery. Leadership, like broadcasting, is about energy—and people feel it instantly.
From Corporate Structure to Entrepreneurial Conviction
Transitioning from corporate leadership to entrepreneurship requires a shift in mindset. Corporate environments provide structure; entrepreneurship tests conviction.
Mamta built Ultimate Media on three pillars: credibility, relationships, and execution excellence. She was clear from the beginning—she did not want a loud agency; she wanted a respected one.
Scaling without compromising brand integrity means making disciplined decisions. Not every opportunity aligns with long-term positioning. For Mamta, growth matters—but reputation matters more. That clarity has allowed Ultimate Media to expand globally while maintaining its strategic depth.
Sustaining Relevance in a Rapidly Changing World
In an era defined by short attention spans, longevity is rare. Yet Mamta has remained relevant for nearly three decades—not by chasing trends, but by evolving thoughtfully.
As conversations moved toward digital platforms, she embraced them with intention. Her podcast, Moments with Mamta, extends her influence into global thought leadership, spotlighting substance over spotlight.
Her approach to relevance is grounded in consistency. Authenticity builds loyalty. When audiences trust your voice, they follow you across mediums. Visibility fades; credibility endures.
Women, Power, and Strategic Voice
As a board member across respected organizations, Mamta views governance not as authority but as stewardship. Fiduciary responsibility, transparent oversight, long-term thinking, and the courage to challenge constructively are principles she champions.
Her message to aspiring women leaders is direct: preparation must go beyond title. Understand financials. Understand risk. Understand governance frameworks. Boards do not need symbolic representation—they need strategic voices.
Too often, women are asked how they “balance it all.” Mamta reframes the narrative. The real question is how women build it all—enterprises, influence, and impact—without apology.
Mamta Narula’s journey embodies the essence of a self-made woman—not simply in the businesses she has built, but in the standards she has upheld. She has navigated continents, industries, and media platforms without diluting her values.
In a world driven by immediacy, she chose intentionality. In spaces shaped by hierarchy, she chose influence. And in entrepreneurship, she chose integrity.
That is not just leadership. That is legacy.
First Published: Mar 11, 2026, 16:55
