Companies driving India's vision for Viksit Bharat

India's enterprises are driving bold innovation and self-reliance across defence, aerospace, energy, and manufacturing — powering the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.
TestGrid
Harry Rao, CEO, TestGrid
Founded in 2015, TestGrid is a next-generation software delivery platform based in Atlanta, Georgia. The company works with large enterprises to help them validate software quality across web, mobile, API, and real-device environments, with testing embedded continuously into modern, cloud-native development workflows.
TestGrid is led by Harry Rao, Founder and CEO. Over the past decade, Rao has focused on building the company with an emphasis on product rigor, customer outcomes, and long-term operational consistency. Under his leadership, TestGrid has grown into a trusted partner for Fortune 100 organizations, supported by strong customer retention and repeat enterprise adoption.
At its core, TestGrid is driven by a clear direction: to move software quality from a downstream checkpoint to a continuous, intelligent system that operates throughout the delivery lifecycle.
The platform is designed to help engineering teams identify risk earlier, reduce production, uncertainty, and maintain trust in the software they release as systems grow more complex.
Goodluck India
M.C. Garg, Founder, Goodluck India
Goodluck India – Engineering India's Future
Founded in 1986 by IIT Roorkee alumnus M.C. Garg, Goodluck India has evolved from a humble steel tubes venture into a formidable engineering conglomerate generating ₹4,000 crore in annual revenue, exporting to 100+ countries and serving Fortune 500 clients worldwide.
With seven state-of-the-art facilities and a production capacity exceeding 700,000 MTPA, Goodluck India powers critical sectors Defence & Aerospace, Railways, Solar Structures, Telecom, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Precision Engineering, and Infrastructure. Their contributions span India's bullet train corridors to advanced artillery components, proudly championing Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India.
Upholding world-class quality standards through certifications including ISO 9001,AS9100D, IATF-16949, ISO 14001, and OH&SMS-45001, the company earns
trust from global and domestic clients.
Driven by a vision of sustainable excellence and technological leadership, Goodluck India is firmly on track to become a billion-dollar company within the next 3–4 years building an enduring legacy of engineering prowess on the global stage.
Vritti Solutions Ltd.
Mr. Veerendra Jamdade & Rajesh Radhakrishnan, Founders, Vritti Solutions Ltd.
Vritti iMedia, the powerhouse media arm of Vritti Solutions Ltd., fuels India’s Viksit Bharat dream by unlocking access to audiences in small towns and non metros .Our flagship innovation on ST bus stands of India, Audiowala Bus Stand —India’s Largest Digital Out- of-Home (OOH) network—taps into untapped markets beyond traditional media’s reach with audio + visual advertising.
This cutting-edge Passenger Information System shines at 600+ bus stations across eight key states: Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Goa, Haryana, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh. It delivers hyper-local messaging in regional languages and dialects (which can vary from station to station), reaching 2 crore people daily for just 1 paise per person. Captive attention of commuters on bus stands is assured, blending ads seamlessly with real-time bus announcements for 100% engagement. Till date, we have successfully conducted 10,000+ audio campaigns, providing measureable results.
Lavelle Networks
Shyamal Kumar, Founder, Lavelle Networks
Lavelle Networks : Enabling India’s Strategic Digital Infrastructure for Viksit Bharat
As India marches toward Viksit Bharat 2047, resilient indigenous digital infrastructure becomes non-negotiable. Lavelle Networks, founded by Shyamal Kumar, stands as a defining Make in India success story — disrupting an enterprise networking landscape long dominated by global technology giants.
Over the past decade, Lavelle has built India's first and leading enterprise SD-WAN platform, securely connecting thousands of distributed locations across large enterprises and public institutions. With a commanding 35% market share in public sector banking, Lavelle powers some of India's most critical digital transformation missions.
Recognized with multiple CIO Choice Awards and handpicked by both Microsoft and Google Startup Accelerators as an early-stage disruptor, Lavelle exemplifies India's deepening deep-tech ecosystem.
"India's journey to Viksit Bharat will be powered not just by digital applications, but by the invisible infrastructure that enables them." Shyamal Kumar, Founder & Chairman
By engineering AI-native, cloud-first networking platforms, Lavelle Networks is enabling organizations to Do Great Work Anywhere — quietly strengthening the digital foundation of a self-reliant, future-ready India.
KRR Group
Dr. Sakthivel Ramaswamy, Founder, KRR Group
KRR Group enters its Golden Jubilee Year in 2026, marking fifty years of shaping India's strategic and industrial horizons. From its origins in heavy fabrication, the organisation has grown into a multi-division enterprise spanning Heavy Engineering, Aerospace Autoclaves, and Unmanned Aerial Systems — powering critical industries including Oil & Gas, Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Fertilisers, and Cryogenics, in alignment with the Make in India initiative.
The Autoclave Division has emerged as a disruptive force, delivering state-of-the-art aerospace and defence autoclaves once dominated by Western manufacturers. The Aerospace Division advances indigenised unmanned flight through multicopter UAV platforms for tactical and intelligence missions. KRR's collaboration with CSIR–NAL through Transfer of Technology agreements reflects a shared vision for technological self-reliance.
KRR also champions green energy, supporting India's Panchamrit climate commitments through sustainable industrial practices. As we celebrate five decades of progress, KRR remains steadfast in its commitment to innovation, indigenisation, and India's transformation into a self-reliant, developed nation — Viksit Bharat.
Gogreen Warehouses Pvt. Ltd.
Santosh Sahu, CEO, Gogreen Warehouses Pvt. Ltd.
Gogreen Warehouses Pvt. Ltd is one of India’s fastest-growing agri-warehousing and collateral management companies, committed to delivering scientific storage, transparent collateral monitoring, and integrated logistics solutions. With operations spanning multiple states, Gogreen manages lakhs of metric tons of agricultural commodities through modern infrastructure, skilled manpower, and robust technology-driven processes. Its proprietary digital platform, Digi Fin-Ware, enables real-time inventory tracking, quality assurance, and seamless connectivity among farmers, traders, processors, and financial institutions. Gogreen’s neutral, non-trading business model ensures complete transparency, eliminates conflict of interest, and builds strong trust with banks and NBFCs while safeguarding commodity-backed finance.
Gogreen was co-founded by Santosh Kumar Sahu and Maulik K. Shah, visionary leaders with deep expertise in agri-logistics and commodity management. Santosh Kumar Sahu, Co-founder & CEO, has played a pivotal role in scaling the company nationally and driving financial inclusion for farmers. Maulik K. Shah, Co-founder, brings strategic strength in operations, partnerships, and infrastructure expansion. Together, they have positioned Gogreen as a reliable and technology-driven warehousing partner, strengthening India’s agricultural ecosystem and rural economy.
