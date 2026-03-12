India's enterprises are driving bold innovation and self-reliance across defence, aerospace, energy, and manufacturing — powering the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

TestGrid

Harry Rao, CEO, TestGrid

Founded in 2015, TestGrid is a next-generation software delivery platform based in Atlanta, Georgia. The company works with large enterprises to help them validate software quality across web, mobile, API, and real-device environments, with testing embedded continuously into modern, cloud-native development workflows.

TestGrid is led by Harry Rao, Founder and CEO. Over the past decade, Rao has focused on building the company with an emphasis on product rigor, customer outcomes, and long-term operational consistency. Under his leadership, TestGrid has grown into a trusted partner for Fortune 100 organizations, supported by strong customer retention and repeat enterprise adoption.

At its core, TestGrid is driven by a clear direction: to move software quality from a downstream checkpoint to a continuous, intelligent system that operates throughout the delivery lifecycle.

Read More