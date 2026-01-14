On December 11th and 12th, IIT Bombay played host to the 21st edition of its flagship E-Summit, Asia’s largest entrepreneurship conclave that brought together India’s brightest entrepreneurial minds, global leaders, and ambitious students.

Day One: Setting the Stage

Day one set the agenda for the Summit with keynote sessions from some of India’s most influential leaders. Mr Anil Agarwal (Founder, Vedanta Resources), Smt. Smriti Irani (Former Union Minister), Mr Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and Former CMO of BOAT), Mr Kunal Bahl and Mr Rohit Bansal (Founders, Titan Capital) were just some of the many who set the tone with insights on leadership, scale, resilience and India’s innovation and entrepreneurship landscape.

Network18 in Conversation

Neha Bothra, Associate Editor, Forbes India moderated a conversation with Dr. Arokiaswamy Velumani (Founder, Thyrocare Technologies) titled “How to Build Big Without Burning Cash: The Thyrocare Playbook.” The discussion centred on sustainable growth, how to scale while maintaining control on costs, processes and unit economics.

In another session, Chandra R. Srikanth, Executive Editor, Moneycontrol spoke with Ashish Chauhan (CEO, NSE) in “IPO India: The Rise of Public Startups and Retail Investors.” The conversation examined how the IPO environment is evolving, including the growing participation of retail investors and the implications for companies that want to build toward public listing standards.

The Ecosystem in Motion

Beyond the main stage, E‑Summit 2025 emphasised hands-on learning and real-world exposure. The finals of Eureka!, IIT Bombay’s business model competition, saw startups pitch to an expert jury. The National Entrepreneurship Challenge (NEC) and Eureka! Junior widened participation across age groups, while i‑Hack challenged participants to solve practical problems under time constraints.

