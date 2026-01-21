Aneet Padda represents a new generation of self-made actors making their own space in Bollywood. With no formal acting training and no industry backing, she broke through on her instinct and perseverance. After the breakout success of Saiyaara, the 23-year-old actor is gearing up for her next film, Shaktishalini. In this conversation, Padda reflects on her journey, her career and the personal growth that came with sudden visibility. Edited excerpts:

Q. Your performance in Saiyaara has been a defining moment in your career. How did the project change things for you—both in terms of opportunities and your own confidence as an actor?

The obvious thing is opportunity—when a film becomes a hit, doors open. Earlier, I would close my eyes and dream about things and yearn for them to happen. Now, everything seems much more possible, thanks to what the film has done.

But personally, the film changed me deeply. Because of the themes, the character I played, the friendships and relationships I built on set, and how collaborative the experience was, I really connected with myself after a long time. In your 20s, you’re trying to find your way, feeling lost and figuring things out. You can’t think your way out of things—you have to experience life to understand yourself.

After a point, it really didn’t matter what happened after the film. I already felt much more confident as an actor because I was given freedom on set—to explore and do what felt right. It didn’t feel like I was being directed to be something else; it felt like being asked to find the character within myself. That experience changed me the most.

