Ecommerce: The new R&D lab for India's consumer companies

India’s consumer landscape is undergoing a structural transformation—not just in what consumers buy, but in how new products are conceived, tested, and scaled. Ecommerce, once viewed primarily as a distribution channel, is now quietly becoming a strategic engine for innovation. Increasingly, traditional FMCG giants are leveraging digital platforms to de-risk product launches, accelerate feedback loops, and refine offerings before committing to scale.

Historically, new product development in large consumer companies followed a slow, capital-intensive path. A typical launch might involve 12–24 months of R&D, packaging design, market research, internal approvals, and nationwide distribution through trade networks. The process was optimised for efficiency and reach—but not for speed or iteration. In a market where consumer preferences are shifting rapidly, this model is losing relevance.

Ecommerce has changed that. Platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, and newer quick commerce players such as Blinkit and Instamart offer a fast, low-risk sandbox for testing new concepts. Brands can experiment with flavours, pack sizes, price points, and positioning—all while gathering real-time data on adoption, feedback, and repurchase behavior.

Several large incumbents have adopted this playbook. Marico has used ecommerce to launch and refine Saffola Fittify and Coco Soul, targeting health-conscious consumers in metro India. These products were tested online first, where performance marketing and consumer reviews provided rapid insights on product-market fit. Only after validation did the company expand distribution into general and modern trade.

