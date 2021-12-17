"Spider-Man : No Way Home" with Tom Holland

Image: Courtesy of Marvel



With great power comes great responsibility—and so Spider-Man is being called upon to save Hollywood and movie theaters once again, with analysts eyeing the pandemic era's first potential billion-dollar-grossing film.



Box office watchers are spinning hopeful predictions for "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which hits theaters Friday, with some estimates for its North America opening weekend alone reaching $150 million or higher.





Sony 'on a roll

Long way to go