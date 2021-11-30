By purchasing an advance AMC movie ticket online for the new Spider-Man film, US moviegoers could receive an NFT. By purchasing an advance AMC movie ticket online for the new Spider-Man film, US moviegoers could receive an NFT.



US movie theater chain AMC and Sony Pictures have announced the launch of an NFT collection for early-bird moviegoers who purchase their tickets to the new Spider-Man movie online in advance. It's a new way for brands to offer content to their audience.





The new Spider-Man movie could be a big moneymaker! For the release of "", scheduled for December 17 in the United States, Sony Pictures and AMC, one of the largest theater chains in the US, are offering a series of NFTs for moviegoers who book their seats online in advance. A total of 86,000 NFTs with over 100 different designs will be available. They're items that could become collectors' items in the years to come.The initiative comes at a time when there's a massive boom underway in non-fungible tokens. Each NFT is a unique digital object certified and registered on a blockchain. NFTs can become a kind of digital relic or memento. In this case, certain tokens designed specifically for the event could become collectible, such as the first one registered. For brands, this opens up a new means of communication and exchange with their audience. New investments related to cryptocurrencies and NFTs further strengthen the market at large and widen the range of opportunities and genres in the field. As for the audience, they receive unique items that reward their loyalty.In this specific case, the Spider-Man NFTs will be able to be traded and redeemed on the WAX platform, a blockchain wallet. Tickets for the film go on sale on November 29. Customers who qualify for the NFT will receive an email with redemption instructions on December 22, and the token must be redeemed by March 1. It couldn't be easier so why not start an NFT collection