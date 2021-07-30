Over 600 million Indians have a smartphone. Star India wants Disney+ Hotstar to be on every one of them

Image: Shutterstock





Currently the Indian video OTT market is around $1.5 billion and is expected to reach $12.5 billion by 2030, according to a report by RBSA Advisors. However, industry experts believe that currently broadcasting brings in a majority of the revenue. This is likely to change going forward. According to KPMG's Media and Entertainment report 2020, the overall revenue for FY21 is likely to see a 17 percent increase for Digital and OTT; and a 9 percent decline for TV.

The reason behind this huge subscriber base: Live sports and varied international and regional content. "Streaming the

(IPL) and now T20 World Cup has helped them immensely. Additionally, they have content from Disney+ and other international production houses like HBO, ABC Studios, Fox and Showtime,” explains Pavel Naiya, senior analyst, Counterpoint Technology Market Research.

Within the live sports space, Disney+ Hotstar has a range of sports, including cricket, badminton, tennis, football, F1 and kabbadi. However, with SonyLiv showcasing some of the more prominent international events, including Euro 2020, Copa América and more recently Tokyo 2020 , is Disney+ Hotstar losing its steam? Rayan thinks not, “We are very focussed on the mass Indian audience. I don't think we want to be singing and dancing to everybody, instead on things that really get people’s attention.” As per the Omdia report, SonyLiv had a subscriber base of 2.7 million as of 2020.

Naiya reckons, “It is a close competition in terms of the sporting events they are offering. However, if you look at the user experience Disney+ Hotstar is definitely ahead. There are no issues of lagging due to poor bandwidth and they have also optimised user experience for smartphone watching, since 95 percent of their audience is mobile first." According to him, this new lineup of originals will help them cover up for the international sporting events that they

. “With all this [sports portfolio] and our entertainment portfolio, we don't [need to] worry about the competition,” says Rayan.

“We are bullish about digital streaming continuing to grow,” says Rayan adding, “Though both regional markets and Hindi-speaking markets are equally attractive for us, we are bullish about the pan-India Hindi content continuing to scale.”

The focus, according to Banerjee is on content and then letting the end consumer choose when and how they wish to watch it. "Earlier, the issue probably was that only a few people—based on their subscription plans, either VIP or premium—had access to some content. To avoid this kind of friction, they have revised the strategy,” says Naiya.

In terms of audience though the assumption would be that the older generation prefers watching on television and the younger generation on smartphones, Banerjee states otherwise. “This is no longer the case. It has nothing to do with age, but everything to do with where consumers see value, and where they see convenience.”