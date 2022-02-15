Yoon Suk-yeol and his team has created a digital avatar of the frontrunner—and set "AI Yoon" loose on the campaign trail ahead of a March 9 election

Image: Alex Lee / APFTV / Wikiyoon.Com / AFP



In a crowded campaign office in Seoul, young, trendy staffers are using deepfake technology to try to achieve the near-impossible: make a middle-aged, establishment South Korean presidential candidate cool.



Armed with hours of specially-recorded footage of opposition People Power Party candidate Yoon Suk-yeol, the team has created a digital avatar of the frontrunner—and set "AI Yoon" loose on the campaign trail ahead of a March 9 election.





Meta-snark

AI future

