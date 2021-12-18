The Pikachu character comes fourth in the top 10 most popular GIFs on Giphy in 2021.

Image: The Official Pokémon YouTube channel



Do you use GIFs when replying to your friends' messages? These little looping animated graphics have grown steadily in popularity on social networks. As the end of the year approaches, Giphy, the platform for GIFs, has drawn up a list of hits for the past year. Between pop culture and cuteness galore, here are the top 10 most popular gifs of the year 2021.



Using a GIF to reply to a message has become habit for many web users. So much so that the looping animation platform, Giphy, has unveiled the most popular gifs of the year 2021. The top 10 list reflects a year punctuated by uncertainty, surprise and fatigue.





Top 10 most popular GIFs